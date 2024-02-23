Taylor Swift Gifts Her "22" Hat to a Nine-Year-Old Fan With Cancer in Sydney

Taylor Swift is notoriously gracious to her fans—but an interaction from her first concert in Sydney shows the pop star going above and beyond.
On Friday, one parent shared her stepdaughter's story in a Sydney-area Taylor Swift fan Facebook group. Natalie Oliver explained that her 9-year-old stepdaughter Scarlett Oliver, has "a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure." The pair posted on social media ahead of the event: Natalie shared a photo of Scarlett holding a handmade poster that read, "Taylor can I have the 22 hat? Please."
Swifties know Taylor often gives a black hat, worn during her performances of "22," to one lucky fan during each show. And in Sydney, Scarlett and Natalie got their wish.
In fan-captured footage from the concert, Swift not only gives Scarlett the "22" hat, but she also gives the little girl a hug. The sweet interaction shows just how much the singer loves her fans—and the feeling is mutual.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
'80s Icons You've Forgotten (But Shouldn't Have)
Take a delightful trip down memory lane with me!
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Curly Haircuts on Celebrities of Every Style and Length
Show your stylist these inspo pics immediately.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Why Queen Camilla Is Supposedly "Outraged" with Prince Harry
"She's taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn't wait to let him have it."
By Meghan De Maria