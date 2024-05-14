Taylor Swift’s Next Career Ambition: A Broadway Musical About Female Rage?

From The Tortured Poets Department to Female Rage: The Musical? Well, maybe, if trademark applications mean anything.

After surprising fans at her Eras Tour show in Paris with a new section of the show called just that, Swift filed a trademark for “Female Rage: The Musical” via TAS Rights Management, LLC, the singer-songwriter’s management group, which submitted the paperwork on Saturday, documents show (per NBC News ).

Taylor Swift resumed her Eras Tour last Thursday in Paris, including a new section of the show called "Female Rage: The Musical." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour picked back up again on May 9 in the French capital for a four show run, for which she added seven songs from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which came out on April 19, during the tour’s brief hiatus. She also rearranged the order in which she performed her different eras, and wrote on social media of this past weekend “This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” she wrote on Sunday. “To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you—but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour.” She signed off with “See you soon, Stockholm!” which is where the Eras Tour will take her for three shows over the weekend.

While the trademark filing doesn’t indicate Swift’s plans for its use, it does lay out everything she wants the right to do with the term, TMZ reports, including turning “Female Rage: The Musical” into musical recordings, video recordings, as well as using it for merchandise. The application submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office also includes more potential purposes, like jewelry, journals, notebooks, bags, beverage containers, and more.

While many fans think it’ll probably just be used for merch, some are hopeful, like one that spoke into existence their wish to see “The taylor swift effect coming to Broadway”; the filing does cover “entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances, live music concerts, live stage performances in the nature of musical and theatrical productions,” per USA Today , so nothing is off the table in that regard.

During her hiatus from the Eras Tour, Swift released "The Tortured Poets Department," and seven songs from the new record were added to the tour's setlist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear how Swift plans to use her trademark filing for "Female Rage: The Musical," but with Swift, the sky's the limit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“‘Female Rage: The Musical’ will be a film that will include her performances of the TTPD section on The Eras [Tour], the behind the scenes, rehearsals, and preparation of her and her dancers, and a large-scale visual package to promote the album, with narration by Taylor Swift,” one very detail-oriented user posted on X (per The Today Show ).

Look, it’s Taylor Swift we’re talking about. Anything is possible.