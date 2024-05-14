Taylor Swift’s Next Career Ambition: A Broadway Musical About Female Rage?

From The Tortured Poets Department to Female Rage: The Musical? Well, maybe, if trademark applications mean anything.
After surprising fans at her Eras Tour show in Paris with a new section of the show called just that, Swift filed a trademark for “Female Rage: The Musical” via TAS Rights Management, LLC, the singer-songwriter’s management group, which submitted the paperwork on Saturday, documents show (per NBC News).
Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour picked back up again on May 9 in the French capital for a four show run, for which she added seven songs from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which came out on April 19, during the tour’s brief hiatus. She also rearranged the order in which she performed her different eras, and wrote on social media of this past weekend “This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” she wrote on Sunday. “To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you—but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour.” She signed off with “See you soon, Stockholm!” which is where the Eras Tour will take her for three shows over the weekend.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
A photo posted by on
While the trademark filing doesn’t indicate Swift’s plans for its use, it does lay out everything she wants the right to do with the term, TMZ reports, including turning “Female Rage: The Musical” into musical recordings, video recordings, as well as using it for merchandise. The application submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office also includes more potential purposes, like jewelry, journals, notebooks, bags, beverage containers, and more.
While many fans think it’ll probably just be used for merch, some are hopeful, like one that spoke into existence their wish to see “The taylor swift effect coming to Broadway”; the filing does cover “entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances, live music concerts, live stage performances in the nature of musical and theatrical productions,” per USA Today, so nothing is off the table in that regard.
“‘Female Rage: The Musical’ will be a film that will include her performances of the TTPD section on The Eras [Tour], the behind the scenes, rehearsals, and preparation of her and her dancers, and a large-scale visual package to promote the album, with narration by Taylor Swift,” one very detail-oriented user posted on X (per The Today Show).
Look, it’s Taylor Swift we’re talking about. Anything is possible.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
