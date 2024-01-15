The Internet is Roasting Men Who Are Mad Taylor Swift Has Fun at NFL Games

The internet is coming to Taylor Swift's defense after men attacked her for *checks notes* enjoying herself at professional football games.



After she started dating Kansas City Chiefs safety Travis Kelce, Swift has attended a number of NFL games in support of her boyfriend and his squad. Apparently, Swift enjoying herself during the games is upsetting to some men who inexplicably find her unbridled joy upsetting.

"Is there anything more annoying than Taylor Swift at a football game?" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user posted, along with a video of Swift doing the swag surf with Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce's mom, and the Kansas City Chiefs crowd during a recent playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.



A woman having fun at a football game?! The audacity!

Not long after, people came to Swift's defense, posting on social media and calling out men who take issue with a woman experiencing an ounce of happiness.



"Yeah, the people who make posts about Taylor Swift living her life," one user responded.

"Yeah… how annoying that she goes places, participates in life, and *exists*. The audacity of some women…" another wrote.



Others had more to say in response to the faux outrage.

Another X user pointed out how Swift would be chastised and criticized if she decided not to go to any games, either.



"If a famous man goes to a football game and the cameras show him it’s ok because he’s a fan," the user posted. "But if Taylor Swift goes to a Chiefs game it’s bad because she only cares about publicity, but if she doesn’t go it means that she is an awful girlfriend who doesn’t support her man.”

Another social media user pointed out that it isn't Swift's fault if networks decide to pan to the super star during the games.



"The Taylor Swift hate train for simply supporting her boyfriend is lame," the user posted on X. "One of the biggest stars in the world comes to an event where there are cameras. How long can y’all act surprised when they show her? Y’all are acting like she said “I’M HERE! Turn the cameras on.”

I a recent interview with TIME for the magazine's "Person of the Year" feature, the pop star addressed the hate she receives for showing up at NLF games to support her beau.



“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Swift told the outlet. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

She went on to say that she's at the games to support Travis," adding that she has "no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”