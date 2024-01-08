Taylor Swift Is So Over Your Jokes About Her NFL Coverage

You know how long Taylor Swift has been dating Travis Kelce? Six months. You know how many bad jokes about Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce have been made in that time? Approximately one million. Kelce is taking it on the chin, but Swift has seen every relationship she's ever been in become the butt of countless late-night (and often sexist) jokes, and she's done.
This done-ness was on show Sunday night at the Golden Globes, when host Jo Koy tossed out a bad joke about Kelce and Swift (to join a pleathora of equally cringey jokes made in his opening monologue). "The big difference between the Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," he said.
Which is how we got these totally appropriate, not-overly-pleased camera shots of Swift sipping her drink:
If you're wondering why Kelce isn't at the Globes—especially given that Swift's outfit is very Reputation-themed—have no fear: Per Page Six, Kelce is "busy gearing up for the NFL playoffs season."
Jenny is the Digital Director at Marie Claire. Originally from London, she moved to New York in 2012 to attend the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and never left. Prior to Marie Claire, she spent five years at Bustle building out its news and politics coverage. She loves, in order: her dog, goldfish crackers, and arguing about why umbrellas are fundamentally useless. Her first novel, EVERYONE WHO CAN FORGIVE ME IS DEAD, will be published by Minotaur Books on February 6, 2024.
