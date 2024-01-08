Taylor Swift Is So Over Your Jokes About Her NFL Coverage

You know how long Taylor Swift has been dating Travis Kelce? Six months. You know how many bad jokes about Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce have been made in that time? Approximately one million. Kelce is taking it on the chin, but Swift has seen every relationship she's ever been in become the butt of countless late-night (and often sexist) jokes, and she's done.

This done-ness was on show Sunday night at the Golden Globes, when host Jo Koy tossed out a bad joke about Kelce and Swift (to join a pleathora of equally cringey jokes made in his opening monologue). "The big difference between the Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," he said.

Which is how we got these totally appropriate, not-overly-pleased camera shots of Swift sipping her drink:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're wondering why Kelce isn't at the Globes—especially given that Swift's outfit is very Reputation-themed—have no fear: Per Page Six, Kelce is "busy gearing up for the NFL playoffs season."