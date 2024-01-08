Taylor Swift Wears a Green Gucci Dress at the Golden Globes

Swifties, assemble! Taylor Swift just hit the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, and she's simply stunning. Swift, nominated for the awards tonight for her record-breaking Eras Tour movie, is giving all the sparkly snake vibes tonight.

The singer arrived on the carpet in Los Angeles just as it was about to end—and her appearance on-screen was so quick I thought I had missed it. Swift hasn't attended the Globes since 2020, so her appearance tonight was highly hyped-up, even if she wasn't with boyfriend Travis Kelce. Luckily, her look did not disappoint. Now that I think about it, the entire ensemble gave serious Reputation-era vibes. "Look What You Made Me Do" superfans, our time is now.

She wore a custom-made metallic green gown by Gucci that looked like it was made entirely from liquid green sequins and featured a strappy backless design and a subtle sweetheart neckline in the front. Her accessories were kept simple as she opted for matching metallic green pumps and no necklace. She instead opted for a pair of dangly diamond earrings and a few chunky rings, all of which are by De Beers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The singer and possible Golden Globe award winner tonight in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category (fingers crossed) kept her beauty look classic on the carpet, but she went without several of her signature details. Her full-on bangs were worn straight (a deviation from the side-swept look she's been rocking recently), and her long blonde strands were fashioned into Old-Hollywood waves. Her skin was kept glowy and fresh. Her classic cat-eye was swapped out for a smokier brown edition with a sparkly golden inner corner for a touch of brightness, and her red lip was replaced by a berry-tinged lip gloss.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of her look. I will keep looking at it until she drops Repuation (Taylor's Version).

(Image credit: Getty Images)