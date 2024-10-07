Taylor Swift Just Surpassed Rihanna as the World’s Richest Female Musician
Her music catalog alone is worth an estimated $600 million.
Taylor Swift has claimed her crown as the world's wealthiest female musician. The "Mastermind" behind the record-breaking Eras Tour has reached a staggering net worth of $1.6 billion, per Forbes, putting her ahead of Rihanna, who comes in at $1.4 billion on the magazine's "Real-Time Billionaires List."
The "Shake it Off" singer officially reached billionaire status in October 2023 and made the 2024 Forbes World's Billionaires List for the first time in April 2024, but on Saturday, Oct. 5, she officially passed Rihanna as the richest female musician. Swift is currently ranked as the second-richest musician behind Jay-Z, who has a jaw-dropping net worth of $2.5 billion.
Her fortune is unique as it comes primarily from royalties and touring ($600 million) and her music catalog (another $600 million) versus business ventures. This makes Swift the "first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances," per Forbes.
While Rihanna follows closely behind Taylor with a fortune of $1.4 billion, her wealth comes largely from her Fenty empire of brands versus music.
Real estate also plays a part in the "Cruel Summer" singer's wealth, with $125 million across five properties adding to a bank account beyond our "Wildest Dreams."
The unprecedented success of her Eras Tour has certainly played a massive part in Swift reaching billionaire status in the past year, with the shows becoming the first tour to make $1 billion, per Pollstar (via Rolling Stone) and becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time. And if you were among the millions who lined up for merch, those purchases are said to have brought in roughly $200 million alone. That's a lot of Eras Tour hoodies.
In her quest for musical independence, Swift's re-recorded albums have dominated charts. And her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, maintained its throne atop the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks, with 1.4 million copies sold on release day alone, per Forbes.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
But even though she's one of the wealthiest musicians in the world, Swift ranks in at number 2,545 on Forbes's list, with Elon Musk claiming the top spot.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have "Hit Their Stride" at Work and at Home
"It's as much a reflection on parenting priorities."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
'RHONY' Stars Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield Say the Engagement Count Is the New Body Count
Watch the fan-favorite Bravolebrities play a game of 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Pamela Anderson Thinks She "Had Depression for a Couple of Decades" After Baywatch Ended
"I always knew I was capable of more."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Will Attend Chiefs vs. Saints Game After Missing the Last 2—Plus His Birthday
New Swiftie Chiefs fashion incoming!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Says Whoever He's Dating Doesn't Have to Attend All His Games in Resurfaced Interview
This comes after Taylor Swift skipped some of Kelce's latest games.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Donna Kelce Says She "Stood Still" in Marriage to Ed: "We Stayed Together for the Kids"
But they were friendly.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relationship Rumors Have Reportedly Been "Blown Out of Proportion"
A source has claimed "nothing has changed" after Swift missed Kelce's games.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Ina Garten Played Beer Pong for the First Time at a Party Taylor Swift Hosted
And she had Abby Wambach as a coach.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Alan Cumming Says "Bitch" Taylor Swift "Stole" His Tartan Emmys Look
"So many people said Taylor Swift looks like Alan Cumming, which is a sentence I never thought I would hear."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce Has Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Poster Framed in His Arrowhead Stadium Suite
That's love!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift's Talent Is "Ridiculous," Compares Her to Bruce Springsteen
I think he's a fan.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published