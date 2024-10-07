Taylor Swift Just Surpassed Rihanna as the World’s Richest Female Musician

Taylor Swift has claimed her crown as the world's wealthiest female musician. The "Mastermind" behind the record-breaking Eras Tour has reached a staggering net worth of $1.6 billion, per Forbes, putting her ahead of Rihanna, who comes in at $1.4 billion on the magazine's "Real-Time Billionaires List."

The "Shake it Off" singer officially reached billionaire status in October 2023 and made the 2024 Forbes World's Billionaires List for the first time in April 2024, but on Saturday, Oct. 5, she officially passed Rihanna as the richest female musician. Swift is currently ranked as the second-richest musician behind Jay-Z, who has a jaw-dropping net worth of $2.5 billion.

Her fortune is unique as it comes primarily from royalties and touring ($600 million) and her music catalog (another $600 million) versus business ventures. This makes Swift the "first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances," per Forbes.

Swift's Eras tour has contributed to her fortune. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Rihanna follows closely behind Taylor with a fortune of $1.4 billion, her wealth comes largely from her Fenty empire of brands versus music.

Real estate also plays a part in the "Cruel Summer" singer's wealth, with $125 million across five properties adding to a bank account beyond our "Wildest Dreams."

The unprecedented success of her Eras Tour has certainly played a massive part in Swift reaching billionaire status in the past year, with the shows becoming the first tour to make $1 billion, per Pollstar (via Rolling Stone) and becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time. And if you were among the millions who lined up for merch, those purchases are said to have brought in roughly $200 million alone. That's a lot of Eras Tour hoodies.

In her quest for musical independence, Swift's re-recorded albums have dominated charts. And her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, maintained its throne atop the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks, with 1.4 million copies sold on release day alone, per Forbes.

But even though she's one of the wealthiest musicians in the world, Swift ranks in at number 2,545 on Forbes's list, with Elon Musk claiming the top spot.