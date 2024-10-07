Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits have been a sight to behold from the moment her record-breaking concert debuted in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. She and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer have expertly distilled the sound and aesthetic of each album into costume form—a serpent-covered jumpsuit for the combative Reputation, flirty matching sets with colorful details for 1989, star-spangled bodysuits for Midnights, and so on—with more than 250 pairs of custom Christian Louboutin shoes to match every single one. Monitoring every Eras Tour look could be a full-time job: Swift has debuted several color variations of each costume during her past year on the road, sometimes to signal major album re-release announcements.

On October 18, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits will return for their fourth and final tour leg in Miami, Florida. Swifties who haven't seen their fearless leader and her expansive wardrobe onstage yet still have a few chances to nab tickets. Re-sale sites have plentiful (if expensive) options. Meanwhile, Marriott Bonvoy is currently hosting a tour sweepstakes through October 9 for fans to score tickets, flights, and accommodations for the concluding Eras Tour shows in Vancouver. Entering by October 9 is worth your while, if you're the sort of fan who wants to trade friendship bracelets and take bets on which Speak Now ballgown the singer will wear. However you arrive at the shows, you're sure to see something new: Swift has constantly surprised her fans both with unexpected mash-ups of her hit songs and twinkly iterations of every look she wears.

Whether Taylor Swift introduces entirely new Eras Tour outfits for the final leg or sticks with the pieces she's worn since the first show, know that every bead, strap, and red bottom-shoe is an intentional choice. As Alberta Ferretti, the designer behind Swift's Folklore Eras Tour looks previously told me, "There is always great attention to the costumes which, especially in this specific case, are an integral part of the storytelling." So ahead of Taylor Swift's final shows, read on for a recap of every Eras Tour outfit she wears onstage—and a closer read of the meaning behind each one.

The 'Lover' Era

Taylor Swift performs "Lover" on the Eras Tour wearing a custom Versace bodysuit and Christian Louboutin boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour outfits are the definition of pop star wardrobing. She emerges from beneath giant fans in a cotton candy sunset palette to sing the biggest earworms from Lover wearing one of four custom bodysuits by Atelier Versace. They're coated in sequins and come with matching Christian Louboutin boots, plus a coordinating, shimmery blazer for the portion when she sings "The Man."

Swift never got to tour her Lover album on its own due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its starting placement in the Eras Tour gives fans a taste of what the album's aesthetic would have looked like: colorful and bombastic, showcasing Swift at the height of her powers in tribute to the first album she ever fully owned.

The 'Fearless' Era

Taylor Swift shows her "Fearless" side in a Naeem Khan fringe mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift kicks off her Fearless set by asking the crowd if they're ready to go back to high school. Her Eras Tour outfits for this section also feel like a time capsule of Swift's earliest performance looks.

Swift spent her Fearless promo and following tour in a range of bedazzled or fringe mini dresses and pairs of cowboy boots—the perfect juxtaposition for a small-town girl who had suddenly become a global superstar. All these years later, the singer nods to that phase of her style with gold, silver, and black fringe dresses by Roberto Cavalli and Naeem Khan. Each one is paired with knee-high boots by Christian Louboutin. Swift's custom guitars usually coordinate with the sparkles on her dresses. Look closely, and you'll see her lucky number, 13, bedazzled on the side.

The 'Red' Era

Taylor Swift's Red era begins in a slogan T-shirt and hat.... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift lets all the sides of her personality shine through her costumes for the Red era. She begins the set in an homage to her playful "22" music video, with a sequin Ashish T-shirt and Christian Louboutin brogues. Each show, Swift's tee has a different slogan referencing one of her lyrics—and the "Not a Lot Going on at the Moment" tee she wears in the original "22" music video.

By the end of the set, Swift transforms into an Ashish bodysuit and matching overcoat, both in an ombré glitter that transitions from bright red to deep burgundy. The color scheme is an obvious nod to her album; the glitter refracts all the camera phone flashlights in the stadium as Swift strums her guitar for all ten minutes of "All Too Well" (Her Version).

...and ends in a glittery bodysuit and coordinating ombré overcoat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 'Reputation' Era

Taylor Swift onstage at the Eras Tour wearing her lone Reputation era costume. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the first performance North American performance in Glendale, Arizona, to the last of the European shows in London, England, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfit for Reputation hasn't changed in the slightest. Every show comes with a one-sleeve, one-leg bodysuit by Roberto Cavalli and Christian Louboutin boots.

The bodysuit plays on the snake imagery Swift adopted for her sixth studio album, with glistening, beaded red serpents slithering up Swift's leg and around her torso. Her custom microphone also has a red snake wrapped up and around it.

Considering that Swift has several variations of her other looks, the unchanging Reputation bodysuit stands out. Fans have speculated that the night Taylor Swift finally changes out her outfit will be the night Reputation (Taylor's Version), the highly-anticipated re-recording of her 2017 album, is finally announced. But so far, Swift has stuck to her one and only set of snakes—almost as if to wink at her one and only name (and reputation).

The 'Speak Now' Era

Taylor Swift sings during her Speak Now set in a blue beaded gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speak Now has the shortest allotted time on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, with only one song. (Or two, if you're a lucky fan who saw her while "Long Live" was a temporary addition.) Naturally, Swift wanted this outfit to match the drama of the single song she performs. All the romance and longing in "Enchanted" is channeled into a beaded, high-volume ballgown, courtesy of rotating designers including Nicole+Felicia (pictured here), Elie Saab, and Reem Acra. While the necklines change from halter necks to deep Vs, and the colors blend into pastel blues, purples, and pinks, the overall aura is that of a princess sweeping into ballroom in search of her one true love. Swift's Speak Now is all about the heightened emotions of her late teens—and for "Enchanted," these gowns cast her as the romantic heroine of her own imagination.

The 'Folklore/Evermore' Era

Taylor Swift performs "august" in an Alberta Ferretti gown and ballerina slippers. (Image credit: Getty)

Taylor Swift brings her fans into the cabin where she imagined writing Folklore and Evermore during their respective Eras Tour set, complete with a moss-covered piano and one of several bohemian gowns designed by Alberta Ferretti. Variations in pale blue, ivy green, red, yellow, purple, pink, and cream come with ruffled sleeves and full chiffon skirts—the better for Swift to twirl around the stage during fan-favorite songs like "august."

In an interview with Marie Claire, Ferretti explained that each dress fuses Swift's vision with her label's DNA and the demands of an on-stage performance. The layers of chiffon are light enough to run and perform in, while the pastel colors and selective cut-outs convey Swift's softer, woodland fairy side.

The '1989' Era

Taylor Swift spends her 1989 era in mix-and-match sets by Roberto Cavalli. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's 1989 costumes have undergone their own style evolution over the course of the Eras Tour. When the show kicked off in 2023, Swift wore matching sets by Roberto Cavalli that featured intricate, geometrically beaded designs in pink, green, orange, or blue. By 2024, Swift decided to branch out, tapping Cavalli for wildly contrasting mix-and-match sets. The new crop top and mini skirt are closer in silhouette to the skater skirts she wore on the first 1989 World Tour, but these come in shades of glittery ombré. For one show, she'll wear a blue top and an orange skirt; for another, she'll wear an orange top and a pink skirt. Swift also mixes up her Christian Louboutin ankle boots with each combination. Sometimes, she even wears two different colored shoes. We'll find out whether this look never goes out of style when the tour resumes this October.

The 'Tortured Poets Department' Era

Taylor Swift performs for The Tortured Poets Department wearing a Vivienne Westwood custom design. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pillars of Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department era fashion all joined the Eras Tour last spring, when she kicked off the European leg and brought a brand-new set list with her. Swift's most introspective album yet came with literary poet sleeves, dramatically cinched corsets, and a black-and-white palette before she even went onstage. Performing songs like "But Daddy I Love Him" and "Fortnight" for the first time, Swift tapped into her new aesthetic with the help of Vivienne Westwood. The famed British designer—and label behind several of her off-duty TTPD-era outfits—created two versions of a white dress made from recycled taffeta, each with lyrics from the album printed in black along the skirt. Swift pairs both versions with Victorian gloves and a Vivienne Westwood pearl choker.

Just like the Red and Midnights eras, Swift also has an on-stage costume change. For "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," a song charting how the superstar coped with personal loss while staging the biggest tour in pop music history, she's stripped down and dressed back up in a tuxedo jacket and co-ord set, also by Vivienne Westwood.

Swift changes into a tuxedo jacket and co-ord set by Vivienne Westwood to perform the final song in the TTPD set, "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Surprise Song Set

Taylor Swift coordinates a wrap dress for the surprise song set with her look from the previous section. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The surprise songs are arguably Swifties' most-anticipated moment during the Eras Tour. Swift pulls on a watercolor wrap dress and strides out to center stage with her guitar to play two acoustic songs (or even mash-ups) that differ from show to show. Initially, Swift wore one of four dresses—in red, green, or yellow—by Jessica Jones that matched the color scheme of her 1989 co-ord set. Longtime fans will remember that Jones designed many of the outfits Swift wore on the original 1989 world tour.

Then Swift changed up her set list, and also swapped in a new designer, for the European leg of the tour. When The Tortured Poets Department moved into the pre-acoustic set slot, the singer tapped Roberto Cavalli to design seven plissé fabric dresses with a high-low hem and gradated, ombré fabric. These pieces easily slide on over the two-piece set Swift finishes her TTPD set wearing, and match the ethereal energy of the tour's most intimate moment.

The 'Midnights' Era

Taylor Swift wears an array of glittery bodysuits for the Midnights era, her final set within the 3.5 hour show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unless the final leg of the tour comes with a switch-up to the finale, Taylor Swift closes out the Eras Tour with seven songs from her Grammy-winning album Midnights. She opens the set in a faux fur Oscar de la Renta coat and sequin T-shirt dress evoking the hazy, '70s aesthetic of her "Lavender Haze" and "Anti-Hero" music videos.

Those heavy layers don't stay around for long. By the time Swift is ready to perform "Midnight Rain"—complete with umbrella choreography—she quick-changes onstage to reveal one of five glittery, midnight blue bodysuits. Each one has a corseted bodice and beaded fringe along the legs with intricate embellishments throughout; four of the five are designed by Zuhair Murad. Whether Swift is wearing Murad's star-spangled version, a Chevron beaded iteration, or the fifth bodysuit by Oscar de la Renta, she always pairs them with a matching beaded garter and a pair of knee-high Louboutin boots. Trust that if this album remains the finale of the tour, she'll end it on a "Bejeweled" note.