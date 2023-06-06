Taylor Swift Looked Visibly Emotional Performing a Breakup Song While on Tour

After breaking up with actor Joe Alwyn after six years in April, Taylor Swift’s short-lived romance with musician Matty Healy is already over—and, Page Six reports, the singer was visibly emotional performing a breakup song amidst the split.
Swift apparently looked “on the verge of crying” as she performed 2016’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” in Chicago on Sunday, singing the line “Wondering if I dodged a bullet, or just lost the love of my life?” with a trembling voice while behind a piano.
Concertgoers praised Swift for not hiding her “raw emotions,” with one writing “I was there and seeing her this emotional almost made [me] cry.”
A source told Page Six of the breakup “It’s a natural evolution of a fun little thing whose moment is over,” alleging that Swift was “blowing off steam.” A source told People “She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.” Another insider said “They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun. There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”
