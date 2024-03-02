Taylor Swift Has Already Written More Than One Love Song About Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has officially started her run of Singapore shows supporting her Eras Tour, which kicked off today and extends through March 9—six shows in total. She also has a new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, coming out next month—April 19 to be exact. As such, songwriting has been (and probably always is) top of mind. Swift writes about what she knows and what she experiences, and, as such, has “already written” at least two love songs about the man in her life, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who she started dating last summer.
The songs “have to do with their love story and falling in love with him,” a source told Us Weekly. The songs are “very personal,” but bad news for Swifties and other interested parties—we might never get to hear them.
“She likely won’t share them with anyone,” they said. “They’re very special. Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”
After the Singapore run, Swift will likely be wrapped up in promotion for The Tortured Poet’s Department next month before two Eras Tour shows in Portugal at the end of May. She’ll play three shows in England in June before a break until August, when she returns to Europe for shows in Poland, Austria, and England again. She’ll wrap the tour—which has been on the road for nearly a year, beginning March 17, 2023—in North America, with shows in the U.S. and Canada before the record-breaking tour wraps on December 8.
“Taylor can’t wait until her tour is over so she can spend more time with him,” they said, adding that Swift and Kelce are “madly in love.”
Now that’s certainly something to put pen to paper for. And, hey, Swift kind of already has written (or, rather, re-written) some lyrics in Kelce’s honor—each time he’s attended one of her Eras Tour shows (which he did last year in Argentina, and last month in Australia), Swift has changed the lyrics in her song “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” which she sang onstage to Kelce’s visible delight.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
