The Telling Sign That J.Lo and Ben Affleck Are Not Reuniting
Don't get your hopes up for Bennifer 3.0.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still navigating the choppy waters of their split, and although their recent reunion has certainly kept the gossip mill buzzing, it doesn't seem like fans should expect them to kiss and make up anytime soon.
Per TMZ, J.Lo was spotted arriving at the West Hollywood building where the estranged couple has separate office spaces on Monday, Sept. 23—and high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser exited her car shortly after in a video captured by the gossip outlet.
Lopez looked chic in a cream midi skirt and matching top as she headed inside, and although he wasn't papped in the clip, Affleck's car was parked in his usual space at the office building. TMZ notes the exes have been meeting there as a neutral spot to iron out divorce proceedings.
Notably, Wasser handled Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Garner in 2018, and the celebrity-fave attorney has mediated so many splits that she's known as “the disso queen" in Hollywood circles.
Their meeting came almost exactly a month after Lopez filed for divorce (on their wedding anniversary, to boot) following their whirlwind two-year marriage.
On Sept. 14, the couple reunited for an outing with their blended family, causing many to speculate that the couple might be reconciling.
While their recent meeting got plenty of fans' hopes up, a source tells TMZ not to expect yet another reboot of Jen and Ben's relationship. "There's a lot of history between the two. They still have a lot of love for each other but the marriage just didn't work," the insider said.
"They both know they will be in each other’s lives because of the kids and are remaining friendly. But the divorce is still happening," another source told Us Weekly.
And while they might not be getting back together, we have a feeling there will be plenty more twists in the Bennifer divorce.
