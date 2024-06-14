Theo James Says He Had a Bottle of Urine Thrown at Him When He Was in a Band

Theo James, of White Lotus fame, used to be a musician—but one particularly disgusting incident put him off the rockstar life for good.

James recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, with the host bringing up that she'd heard he came from a musical family. She then asked him whether he'd ever wanted to pursue music as a result, to which he replied, "That was what I wanted to do initially, kind of forever. I was in bands, I wanted to be a rockstar, and I played hundreds of gigs. I was in various different bands, most of them terrible."

Theo James with his White Lotus costar Meghann Fahy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clarkson then played some old, slightly embarrassing footage of James in a band. She also asked him if he had any particular anecdotes about messing up on stage as a musician, which is something that she can relate to as a fellow singer.

"I've had lots of things go wrong," James explained. "I had my foot crushed in a moving piece of equipment on stage once—I was looking the wrong direction and this roller thing just crushed my entire foot. When I was playing in a band, I had a bottle of urine [thrown] at me, yeah, which was nice. At that point, I was like, maybe I should try something else."

Clarkson was obviously shocked by this revelation, and asked the Divergent actor how this could possibly have come about.

"It was a strange, sweaty, horrible gig," he explained. "I think the act before or something were late, and everyone was kind of inebriated and angry, and somehow they—someone decided that the best way to deal with that was pee in a bottle and throw it at someone's face!"

Sure, stands to reason...?