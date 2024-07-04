Tia Mowry Shares Emotional Early Birthday Tribute for Twin Tamera Mowry

Tia Mowry has all the love for her twin sister Tamera Mowry.

Ahead of Tamera's birthday (coincidentally also Tia's birthday—funny how that works), the Sister, Sister actress shared the sweetest tribute to her on Instagram, posting a series of photos of the two of them over the years.

"It’s Cancer season!!" Tia wrote.

"I want to take this moment to cherish my sister and wish an early happy birthday to Tamera ❤️"

"Having you by my side as we’ve grown and evolved has been an incredible blessing. Not everyone can say they’ve had someone with them through every major milestone in life.

"From growing up together and getting our big break to navigating the teenage years, and motherhood, I’m immensely grateful to have shared this journey with you. Here’s to celebrating all the beautiful memories and milestones we’ve experienced and built together. We’re turning 46! How did we get here??"

Friends including Elaine Welteroth, Terri J. Vaughn and Jessie Woo rushed to the comments to send their birthday wishes to both women.

Tia and Tamera Mowry pose for a selfie. (Image credit: Courtesy of Tia Mowry / Instagram)

Speaking to People in April, Tia shared how lovely it was to get her big break on Sister, Sister with her actual real-life sister circa 1994.

"To be able to do it with a family member was so special," she said. "It was like a party every day on set. It was such a blessing and we were so blessed to have such an amazing supporting cast. There were no divas or anything like that. It was genuinely great."

Tia is as busy as ever these days, though she isn't acting as much. Her hair care brand 4U By Tia recently became available on Amazon, and her son Cree, whom she shares with ex Cory Hardrict, just turned 13. The two also share a younger daughter named Cairo.

Meanwhile, Tamera is very active on her YouTube channel, and busy raising her kids Aden, 11, and Ariah, 9, with husband Adam Housley.