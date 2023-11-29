Tina Knowles Goes Full Mama Lion on Beyoncé Trolls: “I’m Sick of You Losers”

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles is fervently standing up for her daughter after critics lambasted the singer’s complexion and styling at the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which the multihyphenate starred in, produced, and directed.

Yesterday, Knowles shared a lengthy Instagram post calling out those who accused Beyoncé of “lightening her skin.” Knowles’ words were accompanied by a video of Beyoncé throughout the years. In her caption, Knowles said she decided to post “after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white. She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? .. How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.”

(Image credit: Beyonce.com)

(Image credit: Beyonce.com)

We all deserve a mother just like this: “I am sick and tired of people attacking her,” Knowles continued. “Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic , talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism , sexism , double standards , you perpetuate those things . Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring her if you don’t like her. , I am sick of you losers.”

Knowles became particularly incensed, she wrote, after someone from TMZ reached out to Beyoncé’s hairstylist, Neal Farinah, to get an official statement about fans’ comments on the singer wanting “to be white.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of Beyoncé, Knowles said “I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up ! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”

The upload was set to Beyoncé’s song “Brown Skin Girl.”

Celebrities flooded Knowles’ comments with support, including Octavia Spencer, who wrote “You have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent black PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period. Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with. I’m sorry you’ve come across the negative comments that people don’t realize is a reflection of how they feel about themselves.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keke Palmer commented “I love you so much Ms. Tina! She deserves to be protected in this way!” Issa Rae wrote “Go off!” while Cynthia Erivo added “Snaps to all this!!! You have EVERY right to stand behind your baby girl!!! Love you.” Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate LaTavia Roberson also spoke out, writing “Educate Them they always try to break The Black Woman especially one they feel intimidated by. The true definition of a protector.”

A mother’s love knows no bounds.