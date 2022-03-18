Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Engaged, and the Ring Is Mesmerizing

"MARRY ME JULIET, YOU NEVER HAVE TO BE ALONE, I LOVE YOU AND THAT'S ALL I REALLY KNOW..."

...is what I'm assuming Tom Hiddleston didn't sing to Zawe Ashton upon proposing to her (if he did in fact propose, we don't actually have the details).

Hiddleston (famously Taylor Swift's ex) and Ashton (known for Fresh Meat and The Handmaid's Tale) are engaged! People confirmed the happy news, after rumors began circulating that a betrothal had occurred.

Said rumors began with a photo from the BAFTAs posted by British TV personality AJ Odudu, in which you can clearly see a massive sparkler of an engagement ring.

(Image credit: Instagram/AJ Odudu)

This ring—which I am adding to *that* Pinterest board ASAP—will have set the couple back a pretty penny, according to Kyron Keogh, co-founder of jeweler ROX Diamonds & Thrills.

"Zawe’s ring looks like it has a brilliant white diamond which is approximately 2.70 carats with a diamond halo," Keogh tells Marie Claire.

"Halo engagement rings are an impressive option as they enhance the center stone. This can trick the eye into believing the center stone is bigger and more sparkly, so we have lots of enquiries about this style at ROX.

"For those that are on a budget you can get away with a smaller stone and use the halo stones to make the centre one appear larger in size. Zawe’s ring doesn’t compromise on stone size in any way however, and is perfect for those who love bling. I would estimate that this ring costs £90,000 [~$118,000]."

Hiddleston and Ashton, who are both English, starred together in Broadway play Betrayal in 2019.

"They were very private publicly, but behind the scenes you could just see a lovely chemistry," a source close to the show told People. "There were twinkles in both of their eyes, and the entire company, including Charlie Cox, were all very close."

The source added, "And being Brits abroad, they would hang out frequently. Zawe and Tom showed great affection for each other, and you could also see that coming off slightly in their onstage performance."

And if you think these two are adorable at public events, wait till you hear about how they interact in private settings. "Tom has always been a very, very private person," the source said. "Behind the scenes, they would just privately be affectionate and hugging and sitting next to each other and holding hands." :) :) :)