Travis Barker Says Becoming a Dad Again Is "Just as Good as I Remembered It"

Travis Barker has given a rare interview to speak about what it's like to be a new dad once again—after recently welcoming baby Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

"The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world," Barker told People.

The drummer says he had a "crash course" in parenting when stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 25, came into his life as a little one (she is the daughter of his ex-wife Shanna Moakler with a previous partner). He is also dad to son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, whom he shares with Moakler.

Speaking of welcoming little Rocky in November and parenting him since, Barker said, "it's just as good as I remembered it."

He added, "I love being a dad. That's my favorite accomplishment, it's my favorite thing I get to do every day."

The musician also explained that being a dad has always brought out the best in him. When welcoming Landon, he said, "I had this urge to just be the best version of myself, be healthy and take care of myself more—and I think that's never gone away."

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

Barker and Kardashian have had a whirlwind love story since their romance began circa 2021, tying the knot in 2022, and being consistently open about their desire to have a child together.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this year, Barker dedicated the following words to his wife on Instagram: "Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner," he wrote. "Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash"

Kardashian commented, "I love you forever and ever my husband."

BRB, weeping.