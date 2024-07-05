Travis Barker Says Becoming a Dad Again Is "Just as Good as I Remembered It"
He's endlessly devoted to his kids.
Travis Barker has given a rare interview to speak about what it's like to be a new dad once again—after recently welcoming baby Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker.
"The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world," Barker told People.
The drummer says he had a "crash course" in parenting when stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 25, came into his life as a little one (she is the daughter of his ex-wife Shanna Moakler with a previous partner). He is also dad to son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, whom he shares with Moakler.
Speaking of welcoming little Rocky in November and parenting him since, Barker said, "it's just as good as I remembered it."
He added, "I love being a dad. That's my favorite accomplishment, it's my favorite thing I get to do every day."
The musician also explained that being a dad has always brought out the best in him. When welcoming Landon, he said, "I had this urge to just be the best version of myself, be healthy and take care of myself more—and I think that's never gone away."
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)
A photo posted by on
Barker and Kardashian have had a whirlwind love story since their romance began circa 2021, tying the knot in 2022, and being consistently open about their desire to have a child together.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Earlier this year, Barker dedicated the following words to his wife on Instagram: "Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner," he wrote. "Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash"
Kardashian commented, "I love you forever and ever my husband."
BRB, weeping.
A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
If Princess Diana Were Alive, She’d Surely Have “Sorted” the Ongoing Feud Between Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, Her Butler Says
“She wouldn’t stand for this nonsense.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Flashes Megawatt Smile in the Hamptons as Ben Affleck Reportedly Celebrates the Fourth in Los Angeles
She's positively glowing.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Declares This the Summer of Sabrina Carpenter as the "Espresso" Singer Sells Out Her Tour
Two queens!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Says She and Kourtney "Really Don't" Hate Each Other: "There's This Huge Misconception"
It's just sisterly fighting.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Deciding to Stop IVF After 5 Rounds
She was responding to a fan question.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Finally Opens Up About Her “Super Rare” Emergency Fetal Surgery—and Clarifies It Was “Not Age-Related”
Kardashian Barker, who delivered baby Rocky Barker at 44 years old, said the experience “was terrifying.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Loves Her Postpartum Body, Thank You Very Much
After a body shaming troll tried to tear her down, she reminded them that her body “gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Cake Reignites a Classic Family Joke
She's officially the "most exciting to look at."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
The Kardashian Sisters Take Us On a Tour of Turks and Caicos Through Their Instagram Content
Their swim style did not disappoint.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Comments About Her Postpartum Body Are So Affirming
Can we please retire the phrase "bounce back"?
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Even 13 Years Later, Kourtney Kardashian Barker Can’t Help But Troll Her Sister Kim Kardashian Over That Diamond Earrings Moment
Mom Kris Jenner jumped in on the fun, too.
By Rachel Burchfield Published