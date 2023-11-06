Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are "Elated" and "Over the Moon" After Welcoming First Baby Together

Any avid reader of celebrity news will know that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together this past weekend, a little boy.

Naturally, word on the street has it that the lovebirds could not be happier about the new addition to their blended family.

"They have a beautiful baby boy," a source told Us Weekly. "They are both elated."

Elsewhere, an insider told People, "Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival. Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."

They added, "She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed."

Kardashian shared that she had been to the hospital in September amid a pregnancy complication, writing on Instagram at the time, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

As for Barker, People's source revealed that he "keeps being amazing," explaining that, "He brings [Kardashian's] favorite, healthy food to the hospital."

They continued, "He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy."

Last week, the Blink-182 drummer let slip the baby's intended name, calling him "Rocky" in an interview, though we don't yet know for sure whether the couple ended up using that name.

The celeb couple announced their pregnancy back in June via an adorable stunt, which you can read more about over here.

Baby Maybe-Rocky is well surrounded by siblings (and cousins!). Mom Kourtney Kardashian shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while dad Travis Barker is stepdad to 24-year-old Atiana de la Hoya, and shares kids Landon and Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler.