Travis Barker Lets Slip the Name of His and Wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Baby Boy—and She’s Due Sooner Than You Think

Rocky 13 Barker is almost here! In what is shaping up to be a randomly candid week for him, Travis Barker revealed the name of his soon to be born son with wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker, as well as when he is due (soon!).

While speaking on an episode of “One Life One Chance with Toby Morse,” Barker said he couldn’t participate in a benefit concert for Hawaii because it fell on “the week that Rocky’s due,” Barker said. When the host asked whether Barker was referring to “Rocky 13 Barker”—which Barker has mentioned is a name he likes on multiple different occasions—the Blink-182 drummer confirmed it all.

“He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups,” Barker joked. He also added that Kardashian Barker is due “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November”—so any day now.

Shortly after the couple announced their pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June, Barker said on Instagram that he already knew what his son’s name would be. Per Page Six , Barker explained the rationale behind the name: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies,” he said. “And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Buzz about the name continued to mount after Kardashian Barker’s baby shower last month, after she posted (and later deleted) a photo that seemed to confirm Rocky would be her baby boy’s name—in the photo, Kardashian Barker left a note on a Wishing Tree, with another message visible to her left that, although somewhat blurry, started with a wish for “Baby Rocky.”

Rocky is the seventh child of the blended family—and we wish Kardashian Barker a safe delivery.