Kourtney Kardashian is Mom Goals During Night Out With Husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian took "mom goals" to a new level while enjoying a night out with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.



In a series of chic photos posted on Instagram, the 44-year-old mother of four looked effortlessly breathtaking in an all-black, floor-length coat belted at the waist, black, see-through tights, and a black leotard. Kardashian paired the look with a subtle anklet, necklace and a sleek ponytail.



"Mom and Dad’s night out," Kardashian captioned the post.



In the numerous photos, the pair can be seen walking hand-in-hand, posing and then enjoying a ride down a snowy hill in an inner tube, and Barker looking back at his wife as they walked away from the camera. One very adorable picture also featured the pair kissing.

"Cutest parents!" one fan wrote in the comments.



"Kravis really ate," another wrote.



"(You) made Christmas black and still look Christmas and I love it," one Instagram user commented.



One fan even commented on the obvious love shared between Kardashian and Barker, writing in the comments: "I wish for every woman on this thread to find someone that loves her like @travisbarker loves his @kourtneykardash."



"Healthy love looks so good on you! Looking good Mama!" another fan wrote.



Earlier in the week, Kardashian shared two photos and a video of her all-black, "mom goals" look on Instagram.



"When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," the new mom captioned the post.

Kardashian and Travis welcomed their son, Rocky, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Kardashian also shares three step-children with Barker).



Earlier this year, Kardashian opened up about her difficult pregnancy in a candid Instagram post, revealing that she had endured an "urgent fetal surgery."



"I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," Kardashian captioned the post at the time and in part. "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."