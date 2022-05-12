Travis Barker Apparently Moved to Calabasas to Live Near Kourtney Kardashian

OK, I'm not entirely sure what to think of this, so I'll let you make your mind up for yourself: On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed to Kourtney Kardashian that Travis Barker moved to Calabasas to be close to her.
"Do you want to know the real reason why he moved to Calabasas?" Jenner asked her daughter. "He said, 'because I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn't even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn't date her or be with her because she was with someone else, that at least I could live by her."
Kardashian was clearly thrilled, and answered, "I've never met a better human in my life, like, the thoughtfulness and just everything."
Now, I'm a little unclear on the timeline here, but it sounds to me like Barker moved to Calabasas for Kardashian in 2007 (TWO THOUSAND AND SEVEN), when he bought his first house in the neighborhood (per Variety), which is what people typically mean by "moving somewhere." The second reason I think he meant 2007 is because Jenner said he "didn't even know her like that," which implies he and Kardashian weren't close at the time, and Buzzfeed News reported that the drummer and Poosh founder had been friends for 15 years in 2021.
That said, Barker did own several other houses throughout Southern California, so it's possible he didn't fully move to Calabasas until he bought his second house there in 2017. But that seems unlikely, because Variety reported that he was looking to rent it out in 2019, which implies he wasn't living there?
Here are the other pieces to the puzzle: Barker divorced from his wife Shanna Moakler in 2008, and Kardashian was in an on-off relationship with Scott Disick until 2015, was rumored to have dated Justin Bieber in 2015, then dated Yousef Bendijma on and off from 2016 to 2020, so when Barker talked about Kardashian being "with someone else," he could have meant any of these people. Guess we'll never know..?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
