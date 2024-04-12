Travis Kelce Receives His College Diploma and Celebrates in the Most Travis Kelce Way Possible

Travis Kelce sure knows how to celebrate an accomplishment in style, folks.



On April 11, while Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce hosted a live event for their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the brothers received diplomas during a "surprise commencement" ceremony, courtesy of their hosts, the University of Cincinnati.

Before receiving his diploma, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated the special moment in true Kelce brother fashion: He chugged a beer.

"Receiving a diploma…Travis Kelce style," Dan Hoard, the radio voice of both the Cincinnati Bengals and the University of Cincinnati, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"A surprise commencement we’ll never forget,” the University of Cincinnati official account posted on X. “Congratulations to Travis and Jason on (finally) picking up their diplomas!"

A surprise commencement we’ll never forget. Congratulations to Travis and Jason on (finally) picking up those diplomas! 🤣 #Bearcats | @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/JyVUuH6UhVApril 12, 2024 See more

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer , both Kelce brothers are already college graduates—Travis secured a degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2022, while his big brother Jason received a bachelor's degree in marketing. Unfortunately, neither one of the brothers were able to attend their commencement ceremonies at the time, the outlet reports.

The brothers' forever proud parents—Donna and Eld Kelce—were in attendance to celebrate as University of Cincinnati President Dr. Neville Pinto presented the Kelce brothers with their diplomas. And yes, Dr. Pinto was dressed to the nines in full graduation regalia.



Also in attendance was Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, who hilariously tried to hide behind a cutout of her husband's face when a nearby cameraman moved in for a close-up.

"CINCINNATI WE LOVE YOU!!!" Travis and Jason Kelce tweeted from their podcast's official X account. "Shoutout all the 92%ers who came out to #NewHeightsLive."

Travis Kelce celebrates on stage with teammates during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a banner six or so months for Travis Kelce, who not only won his third Super Bowl but is now publicly and famously dating Taylor Swift.



Earlier this week, Kelce reflected on his relationship, admitting that he still can't believe he is dating the pop star.

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports," he said in a recent episode of his podcast. "So I don’t know how the f*** I did it.”