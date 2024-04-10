Travis Kelce Admits He Still Can’t Believe He’s Dating Taylor Swift

After at least seven months of dating, Travis Kelce still can't believe he's dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

During the most recent episode of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the 3-time Super Bowl champ admitted that he has no idea how he wound up dating the "Bad Blood" star.



The confession came after guest Lil Dicky first commented on the NLF star's budding and oh-so popular romance, telling Kelce that it's the “the best thing ever" and "something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school."

In response, Kelce—who co-hosts the podcast with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce—thanked the rapper and comedian for his comments before going on to express his enduring disbelief.

“I appreciate it, man,” Travis said. “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f*** I did it.”

Forever the gracious podcast guest, Lil Dicky pushed back on Kelce's humble disbelief when he started to tell him: "Well, you did because you called her out on..."



Kelce then interrupted the rapper, laughing: "No, I know exactly how I did it."



For the uninitiated, Kelce first caught Swift's attention after he publicly told his brother and podcast co-host that he had made one of her now-famous friendship bracelets in anticipation of seeing her during her history-making "Eras Tour" in 2023.



“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce told his brother on their show back in July. He then went on to confirm that he wasn't talking about his jersey number.

Kelce then revealed that he "threw the ball in her court" during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show podcast in September 2023, adding that he had invited Swift to attend one of his NFL games in-person.

Swift touched on the moment her now-boyfriend tried to shoot his shot during her concert in an interview for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she told the publication at the time.

"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she continued. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

When praising Kelce's relationship with Swift, Lil Dicky was not afraid to put any of the pair's haters on blast. (The dads, Chads and Brads, if you will.)

"Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser," he added. Hard co-sign.