If You’re Looking for Travis Kelce Right Now, You Can Find Him On a Private Jet Headed to Sydney, Australia

The world’s most jet-setting (and famous) couple is out there jet setting again—or at least one-half of the couple is. Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Super Bowl champion) Travis Kelce is reportedly in the friendly skies on a private jet, headed to see his girlfriend Taylor Swift take her record-breaking Eras Tour to Sydney, Australia.
Us Weekly reports it has received confirmation that Kelce is en route from Las Vegas to Sydney following a golf tournament in Vegas (where he also won the Super Bowl on February 11 in a nail biter against the San Francisco 49ers). For the Super Bowl, Swift flew from Tokyo, Japan—where she performed on February 10—to Vegas for the February 11 Super Bowl, amassing more frequent flyer miles, as this couple is prone to do.
Swift has been in Australia since not long after the Super Bowl, performing three shows in Melbourne. Now in Sydney, she’ll perform four times at Accor Stadium starting on Friday, February 23. The tour will then take her to Singapore and then Europe.
Kelce has traveled internationally to see Swift perform before, as he did last year when he ventured to Argentina to see her play there. “After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”
Kelce’s dad, Ed, dropped hints to The Sydney Morning Herald that his younger son might be headed down under: “Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney? And he seemed keen,” Ed said. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he had commitments.”
TMZ reports that Kelce grabbed dinner in L.A. last night before hopping on a plane around 9 p.m. local time and jetting to Hawaii. (In case you care, he had some grub at Nobu Malibu.) His Hawaii pit stop was relatively quick, as he then continued his journey to Sydney very early this morning. As she awaits Kelce’s arrival, Page Six reports that Swift spent today at the Sydney Zoo, full tourist mode activated.
In summary, let Swift give you some life advice: after the Super Bowl win (and Swift’s overnight flight across the Pacific Ocean to see it), Kelce asked his girlfriend how she wasn’t exhausted from her 12-hour travel day, immediately after performing. “Jet lag is a choice,” she replied.
And there you have it.
