If You’re Looking for Travis Kelce Right Now, You Can Find Him On a Private Jet Headed to Sydney, Australia

Kelce took to the friendly skies to support Taylor Swift as she prepares to play four shows there beginning on Friday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on field after the Chiefs victory on January 28, 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

The world’s most jet-setting (and famous) couple is out there jet setting again—or at least one-half of the couple is. Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Super Bowl champion) Travis Kelce is reportedly in the friendly skies on a private jet, headed to see his girlfriend Taylor Swift take her record-breaking Eras Tour to Sydney, Australia.

Taylor Swift in Melbourne

Swift had a successful three-show run in Melbourne that just concluded

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Us Weekly reports it has received confirmation that Kelce is en route from Las Vegas to Sydney following a golf tournament in Vegas (where he also won the Super Bowl on February 11 in a nail biter against the San Francisco 49ers). For the Super Bowl, Swift flew from Tokyo, Japan—where she performed on February 10—to Vegas for the February 11 Super Bowl, amassing more frequent flyer miles, as this couple is prone to do.

Swift has been in Australia since not long after the Super Bowl, performing three shows in Melbourne. Now in Sydney, she’ll perform four times at Accor Stadium starting on Friday, February 23. The tour will then take her to Singapore and then Europe.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl 2024.

Swift supported Kelce's work, and now it's Kelce's turn to support hers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce has traveled internationally to see Swift perform before, as he did last year when he ventured to Argentina to see her play there. “After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

Kelce’s dad, Ed, dropped hints to The Sydney Morning Herald that his younger son might be headed down under: “Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney? And he seemed keen,” Ed said. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he had commitments.” 

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Newly-minted Super Bowl 58 champion Kelce is currently flying to Sydney on a private jet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TMZ reports that Kelce grabbed dinner in L.A. last night before hopping on a plane around 9 p.m. local time and jetting to Hawaii. (In case you care, he had some grub at Nobu Malibu.) His Hawaii pit stop was relatively quick, as he then continued his journey to Sydney very early this morning. As she awaits Kelce’s arrival, Page Six reports that Swift spent today at the Sydney Zoo, full tourist mode activated.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Swift and Kelce travel worldwide to be there for one another

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In summary, let Swift give you some life advice: after the Super Bowl win (and Swift’s overnight flight across the Pacific Ocean to see it), Kelce asked his girlfriend how she wasn’t exhausted from her 12-hour travel day, immediately after performing. “Jet lag is a choice,” she replied.

And there you have it.

Topics
Taylor Swift
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸