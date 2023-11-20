Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Adorably Fell Asleep at Her First Concert—Mariah Carey, No Less

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson had a first this week—her very first concert, and it was Mariah Carey, no less. True attended with her mom, her aunt Kim Kardashian, her grandmother Kris Jenner, and several of her cousins, and, per Entertainment Tonight, the five-year-old “had a little too much fun at her first-ever concert over the weekend”—and fell asleep!
“The Queen of Christmas!!!!” Khloé wrote on social media. “For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!”
In the photos, the group met Carey backstage and “are all smiles during the concert,” Entertainment Tonight reports. True and Dream wore matching cheetah-printed fur coats, and “at one point in the show, little True even took a catnap on her smiling mom,” the outlet writes.
In addition to being True’s first concert, it was also the first concert for Chicago West (daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian) and Dream Kardashian (daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna). Chicago’s older sister North West also tagged along, and posed backstage with Carey and Carey’s daughter, Monroe.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
