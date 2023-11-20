Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Adorably Fell Asleep at Her First Concert—Mariah Carey, No Less

The show was also the first concert for Chicago West and Dream Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
(Image credit: Instagram)
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson had a first this week—her very first concert, and it was Mariah Carey, no less. True attended with her mom, her aunt Kim Kardashian, her grandmother Kris Jenner, and several of her cousins, and, per Entertainment Tonight, the five-year-old “had a little too much fun at her first-ever concert over the weekend”—and fell asleep!

The Queen of Christmas!!!!” Khloé wrote on social media. “For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!”

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

(Image credit: Instagram)

In the photos, the group met Carey backstage and “are all smiles during the concert,” Entertainment Tonight reports. True and Dream wore matching cheetah-printed fur coats, and “at one point in the show, little True even took a catnap on her smiling mom,” the outlet writes.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

(Image credit: Instagram)

In addition to being True’s first concert, it was also the first concert for Chicago West (daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian) and Dream Kardashian (daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna). Chicago’s older sister North West also tagged along, and posed backstage with Carey and Carey’s daughter, Monroe.

