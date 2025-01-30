The Most Unexpected Career Pivots in Hollywood History

The stars, they're just like us! In that they're nuanced, indecisive, and really open to change. Hollywood is all about reinvention, and many a celebrity has transitioned their careers seemingly overnight. From retiring from acting to become a nun, a princess, or a shoemaker, there are plenty of cases where an actor has decided to pivot their career choice. Here, we've gathered 32 times a celebrity's career has pivoted.

Michael Jordan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Basketball legend Michael Jordan pivoted from his iconic sports career to becoming a businessman and occasional actor. After leading the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships—and two separate retirements, one to play Minor League Baseball—Jordan was one of the first basketball players to market his athletic career via endorsements, namely Nike's Air Jordan sneakers. He also starred in the '90s live-action/animation film Space Jam.

Drake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a generation of people, one might even say the Next Generation, before he was Drake the rapper, he was Jimmy "Wheelchair Jimmy" Brooks. Drake began his career as an actor on Degrassi: The Next Generation before transitioning to a rap superstar. He'd later reference his time on the show in 2018 with his music video for "I'm Upset," which featured many of his Degrassi co-stars.

John Cena

(Image credit: Getty Images)

John Cena, originally known for his WWE wrestling persona and for being one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. But Cena is especially known for having made a smooth pivot into acting, landing roles in films like Suicide Squad and Fast & Furious 9. His charm and comedic timing in movies and TV shows, along with his success as a professional wrestler, have solidified him as a multi-talented entertainer.

Trisha Yearwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trisha Yearwood’s pivot from country music superstar to culinary expert shows her diverse talents. After years of success in music, she hosted Food Network's Trisha’s Southern Kitchen for ten years, showing off her skills in Southern-style cooking. The show was nominated for two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Culinary Program, winning once in 2013.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He may be known for playing Charlie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, but Peter Ostrum really made a career pivot after the film. Ostrum left Hollywood behind to pursue his passion for animals, and became a veterinarian, demonstrating that even child stars can reinvent themselves and find new purpose and success beyond acting. But that doesn't mean Ostrum eshews any reference to Willy Wonka. He's made public appearances and given speeches about his only film role for years.

Paul Newman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Newman was an Oscar-winning actor, but his shapeshiting abilities weren't limited to his acting career. No, Newman had several career pivots in his time, incluiding turning his passion for racing into a career pivot as a race car driver. He competed professionally, winning several national championships as a driver, and co-founded Newman/Haas Racing. Not only that, he founded a line of food products, Newman's Own, in 1982, where all proceeds from the brand went to charity. In a time when every celebrity seems to have a product line—Paul Newman did it first.

Brie Larson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brie Larson, known for her roles in Captain Marvel and 21 Jump Street, as well as her Oscar-winning performance in Room, also had a brief and little-discussed music career. In 2005, she released the pop-punk album Finally Out of P.E. under Tommy Mottola's Casablanca Records. She would later reflect on her music career and why it didn't take off, saying: "I wanted to write all my own songs, and [the recording company] were afraid of that. I wanted to wear sneakers and play my guitar—they wanted heels and wind blown hair."

Vera Wang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Easily the most recognizable name in bridal and wedding dress design, Vera Wang actually started her career in competitive figure skating. She began skating at eight years old, and was an accomplished pairs skater until she and partner James Stuart failed to qualify for the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble. Finding that devastating and ending her skating career, Wang transitioned to fashion journalism and design, before becoming famous for her wedding dresses, eventually expanding her brand to include ready-to-wear and luxury goods. But skating never left her mind: Wang has designed several skating costumes, including for Nancy Kerrigan, Michelle Kwan, and Olympic champion Evan Lysacek.

Grace Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's something even Hollywood couldn't imagine until it happened to them. Grace Kelly’s transition from Hollywood actress to the actual, literal Princess of Monaco is one of the most famous career pivots in history. After starring in films like Rear Window and To Catch a Thief and winning an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards, Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 and left Hollywood for royal life.

Gene Hackman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1999, Gene Hackman pursued his passion for storytelling through literature by publishing the first of historical fiction novels with with undersea archaeologist Daniel Lenihan, Wake of the Perdido Star. Lenihan and Hackman would later release two other novels, 2004's Justice for None, and 2008's Escape from Andersonville. Notably, Hackman, who has two Academy Awards, announced his retirement from acting in 2004 and confirmed it in 2008. He would go on to publish two more novels on his own, 2011's Payback at Morning Peak, and 2013's Pursuit.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it was announced that Prince Harry was dating Meghan Markle, the first response was "The woman from Suits?" Yes, in a Grace Kelly scenario for the millenial generation, Markle went from actress to the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. The Sussexes would later step down as working royals in January 2020, and launch careers in global humanitarian work and advocacy.

Dolores Hart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dolores Hart’s career pivot from actress to Catholic nun has to be one of the most dramatic career pivots in Hollywood history. After starring in films like Where the Boys Are and Loving You alongside Elvis Presley, Hart left her acting career behind and entered a convent. It's almost the exact opposite of the plot of Sister Act, proving Hollywood can replicate real life. A documentary film about Hart's life, God is the Bigger Elvis, was a nominee for the 2012 Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject), bringing Hart back to the red carpet for the first time since 1959.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From a WWE champion to one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson's career pivot is one of the most successful wrestler-performer transitions. He transformed his larger-than-life wrestling persona into a charismatic movie career, starring in blockbusters like The Fast and the Furious franchise, Jumanji, and Moana. The story of his career is so unprecedented that he even got a sitcom made out of it, Young Rock, where Johnson served as the narrator, recounting his life now that he's become President of the United States.

Shirley Temple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shirley Temple was once one of Hollywood’s most beloved child stars, but after a nearly 20-year career, she retired from acting on film in 1950, and on television in 1961. After an unsucessful run for to be a congresswoman from California, she made an unexpected pivot into diplomacy after a conversation with Henry Kissinger at a party. She was appointed as a delegate to the 24th United Nations General Assembly President Richard M. Nixon, and United States Ambassador to Ghana by President Gerald R. Ford. She was also appointed first female Chief of Protocol of the United States and was even was considered a potential running mate to Gerald Ford in the 1976 presidential election. She later served as United States Ambassador to Czechoslovakia under President George H. W. Bush, where she witnessed the end of communism in the country and the dissolution of Czechoslovakia.

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jane Fonda’s career is multifaceted: working hard to break out from being her father's daughter, winning Oscars. But Fonda took it so much further. While starring in films like Barbarella and Klute, Fonda also became known for her work in environmentalism and political activism, cementing her legacy as both an actress and a passionate advocate for change. In addition, in 1982, she launched Jane Fonda's Workout, one of the most successful fitness and workout videos of all time.

Will Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Smith is easily one of the most famous men in the world and one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, but it's wild to remember that he started his career was one half of rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince before his debut starring in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. From there, his career skyrocketed with blockbuster films like Men in Black, Independence Day, and Ali. His diverse range of roles and multiple Oscar nominations (and a win!) show his evolution from musician to one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Michael Schoeffling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Schoeffling is best remembered for his role as Jake Ryan alongside Molly Ringwald in Sixteen Candles, but he didn't stick around Hollywood for very long. After being thrust into international spotlight, Schoeffling left acting to become a woodworker and now owns a custom furniture business. He's never done any public-facing interviews or convention appearances since, remaining as much of an enigma to us as Jake Ryan was.

Frankie Muniz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look out, Malcolm's left the middle and has hit the road! Frankie Muniz was best known for his role in the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, but he made a major career shift in 2008 when he put his acting career on pause to become a professional race car driver. Muniz has competed in various racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series and made his NASCAR debut in 2024. But he hasn't completely left acting behind, either: He's made cameo appearances as himself in several shows and movies; came in third place on Dancing with the Stars and co-hosted Dancing with the Stars Juniors; and referenced his former career by playing a child actor turned cult leader on an episode of The Rookie.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of history's most unexpected and notorious career pivots comes courtesy of Arnold Schwarzenegger. If you told anyone in the '80s that the former seven-time Mr. Olympia bodybuilding champion would go from Hollywood star to California’s governor, no one would be taking that bet. Known for action-packed roles in The Terminator and Predator, Schwarzenegger expanded his career into politics, serving as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011 after winning in a recall election.

Ron Howard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Hollywood's best examples of career endurance and accomplishment comes from Ron Howard. Having started his career as a child actor playing Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, and starring in sitcom Happy Days, Howard would go on to reinvent himself as one of Hollywood's most acclaimed directors, having directed hit films like A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, and The Da Vinci Code. But he's also appeared in front of the camera post-directoral career, too—most notably in an uncredited voiceover role on Arrested Development and appearing as himself in Only Murders in the Building.

Ava DuVernay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1999, Ava DuVernay opened her namesake public relations firm; 25 years later her film Selma would be an Oscar nominee for Best Picture. Publicist-turned-director isn't often a career pivot you hear or think of, but DuVernay first started her career in journalism before working in lifestyle and entertainment PR for six years. She wouldn't pick up her first camera until 2004, at 32 years old, to make her first short film; and later established herself as a documentary director before her breakthrough film, I Will Follow, was released in 2011. That was when she finally left her publicity career to become a director full-time.

Mark Wahlberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch were a hip-hop group from the '90s created by Mark Wahlberg. Yes, that Mark Wahlberg. After a semi-successful rap career and a hugely successful modeling career with work alongside Calvin Klein and Kate Moss, Mark Wahlberg transitioned from white boy rapper from Boston and brother to one of the New Kids on the Block to A-list actor. Starring in films like The Departed and Ted, he’s also become a successful producer, with hits like Entourage (based on his time coming up in Hollywood in the 90s) and Boardwalk Empire, showing how someone can transition from music to film and television.

Terry Crews

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Terry Crews is one of the best examples of athlete-turned-actor Having played as a defensive end and linebacker in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Redskins, from 1991 to 1997, Crews made a successful pivot from professional football to acting. His breakout role came in Friday After Next, and appearances in Old Spice commercials, but he's primarily known for his roles in White Chicks, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Expendables.

Daniel Day-Lewis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Day-Lewis is known for his intense method acting that has paid off—his commitment to roles in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, and Lincoln earning him an Academy Awards each. Considered to be one of the best actors of his generation and one of the most selective—only starring in eight films from 1998 until his second retirement in 2017. Yes, second retirement: Day-Lewis first retired from acting in 1997, where he moved to Italy to become a shoe-maker's apprentice.

Ken Jeong

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr. Ken wasn't just the name of a show Ken Jeong starred in—in fact, he was known as Dr. Ken Jeong, MD before he was Ken Jeong, the actor. Before his breakout role in The Hangover, Jeong worked for several years as a physician of internal medicine at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in California while moonlighting at comedy and stand-up clubs. The role that first brought him to prominence was as a doctor in Judd Apatow's Knocked Up, showing that his medical education also helped his acting career—and he still maintains his medical license, even though he's no longer practicing.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s career started at six months old when they were cast as Michelle Tanner on hit '80s sitcom Full House, and they became the figureheads for an entire generation of young girls. The twin actresses dominated young Hollywood in the '90s with their kid-friendly films, but by the mid-2000s, their focus had shifting from acting to fashion. In 2006, the pair reinvented themselves by launching their high-end fashion line, The Row, which has garnered critical acclaim and love from fashion insiders. The Olsens would go on to be named Womenswear Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America for The Row in 2012 and in 2015.

Deion Sanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is a sports anomaly: He's the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series. Sanders played as a baseball outfielder for nine seasons for the MLB, and in the NFL for 14 seasons. He won two Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys in 1995 and 1996, and played for the Atlanta Braves in the 1992 World Series. If that wasn't enough of a pivot, he later went on to work as a media analyst, be the spokesman for Sega, and beat Justin Bieber in an episode of Lip Sync Battle.

Kay Panabaker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After her final role in 2012's Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva la Fiesta alongside George Lopez, Kay Panabaker left acting for a life in working in wildlife biology. Having starred in Disney Channel’s Summerland and Wildfire, Panabaker later retired from acting and studied zoology at UCLA. She even worked as a zookeeper at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World for a period of time.

Sonny Bono

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sonny Bono's career as being half of the musical duo Sonny & Cher and moving to a successful political career is one of the most fascinating transformations in Hollywood. After years in the spotlight as a singer and TV personality alongside his then-wife, Cher, Bono made the shift to politics, serving as the mayor of Palm Springs, California, from 1988 to 1992, and as the U.S. Congressman for California from 1995 until his death in 1998. To date, Bono remains the only member of Congress to have a number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ronald Reagan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He was the first Hollywood celebrity to have a political era named after him. Before he was President, Ronald Reagan was an actor, having worked in films and television from 1937 to 1966, and served as president of the Screen Actors Guild twice, from 1947 to 1952 and from 1959 to 1960. His acting career gave him the public recognition that later helped him in his successful political campaign, demonstrating first how a career in entertainment can lead to the highest office in the land.

Bridgit Mendler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bridgit Mendler's career is truly something magical — and considering her career starting onWizards of Waverly Place, it's quite possible some magic took place here. Mendler's ten-plus year career included a transition from child actress to adult actress and a few very well-received albums, and in 2017, she announced that she would be pursuing a graduate degree at MIT as one of the MTA Media Lab's Director's Fellows. She would later complete an M.S. in media arts and sciences at MIT, as well as continuing her studies toward a Ph.D with MIT's Center for Constructive Communications and Social Machines. If that wasn't enough, in 2022, whilst attending MIT, she enrolled at Harvard Law School, completing her J.D. in 2024. And we're not done yet: In 2023, she and her husband founded satellite data startup Northwood Space, meaning if we go to space, Teddy Duncan from Good Luck Charlie may be the reason why.

Taylor Momsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Those who remember her as innocent Cindy Lou Who from The Grinch may be astonished at the transition Taylor Momsen took later in her career. Momsen quit midway through filming the fourth season of Gossip Girl in 2011 to focus full-time on fronting the rock band The Pretty Reckless.