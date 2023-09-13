You Can Actually Apply to Be a Beyoncé Reporter for a Major National Newspaper—and a Taylor Swift Reporter, Too

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!


This is somebody’s dream job: Page Six reports that USA Today is hiring a reporter solely dedicated to covering one Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Gannett, which publishes USA Today, posted a job listing for a Taylor Swift reporter yesterday; the company is expected to post the Beyoncé job listing today, Page Six reports.
The reporter will “chronicle the music, fashion, cultural, and economic influence of Beyoncé.” According to the job listing—which Page Six said it has seen—“this reporter will identify why the star’s influence continues to expand and the effect it is having on the music and business worlds. The successful candidate also will tap into stories about the BeyHive, her protective fanbase that propels the image and relevance of the artist.”
The job listing continues “She has been a force in everything from how the country views race to how women think about their partners. We are looking for an energetic and enterprising writer, capable of a text and video-forward approach, who can capture Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s effect not only in the many industries in which she operates, but also on society.”
The position is remote and doesn’t list a salary range, but does specify that Gannett is looking for a candidate with “at least five years of journalism experience working in a digital-first newsroom,” a “clear and concise writing style,” a “thorough understanding of metrics and how to use data to understand audience behavior and to inform coverage decisions,” and a “firm command of AP Style,” among other qualifications.
Sharpen up that resume, friends!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
