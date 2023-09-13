You Can Actually Apply to Be a Beyoncé Reporter for a Major National Newspaper—and a Taylor Swift Reporter, Too

Beyoncé
This is somebody’s dream job: Page Six reports that USA Today is hiring a reporter solely dedicated to covering one Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Gannett, which publishes USA Today, posted a job listing for a Taylor Swift reporter yesterday; the company is expected to post the Beyoncé job listing today, Page Six reports.

The reporter will “chronicle the music, fashion, cultural, and economic influence of Beyoncé.” According to the job listing—which Page Six said it has seen—“this reporter will identify why the star’s influence continues to expand and the effect it is having on the music and business worlds. The successful candidate also will tap into stories about the BeyHive, her protective fanbase that propels the image and relevance of the artist.”

The job listing continues “She has been a force in everything from how the country views race to how women think about their partners. We are looking for an energetic and enterprising writer, capable of a text and video-forward approach, who can capture Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s effect not only in the many industries in which she operates, but also on society.”

The position is remote and doesn’t list a salary range, but does specify that Gannett is looking for a candidate with “at least five years of journalism experience working in a digital-first newsroom,” a “clear and concise writing style,” a “thorough understanding of metrics and how to use data to understand audience behavior and to inform coverage decisions,” and a “firm command of AP Style,” among other qualifications.

Sharpen up that resume, friends!

