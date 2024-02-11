Usher's Super Bowl Performance Was a Star-Studded Affair

If Usher had done his Super Bowl LVIII performance solo, it would've still been show-stopping, but the R&B legend was far from alone in Las Vegas on Sunday. He was joined by Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and a full marching band—here are all the deets.

Usher opened his performance with Vegas-style acrobats and dancers. But the performance really caught fans' attention when Alicia Keys, decked out in a red-sequined bodysuit, joined him to sing "If I Ain't Got You" and "My Boo."

Keys and Usher duetted during his Super Bowl halftime performance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keys was far from the only other A-lister on stage with Usher, though. On Thursday, the singer told Entertainment Tonight that performing "Yeah!" without Lil Jon and Ludacris would be "foolish."

"It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda's here and not play 'Yeah!'" he said to the outlet.

And true to his word, the two rappers, as well as will.i.a.m, joined him at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show, much to the crowd's (and fans' inner college party animals') delight.

H.E.R. shredded the guitar during Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance (Image credit: Getty Images)

If that weren't enough, H.E.R. also joined Usher on stage, crushing a guitar solo. (The pair have previously collaborated on the song "Risk It All" from the soundtrack to 2023's The Color Purple.) And at one point, Usher put on roller skates—because, well, why not? One thing is for sure: The star-studded set was one to remember.