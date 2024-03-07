Vanessa Hudgens on Pregnancy Rumors: "Don't Make Assumptions on Women's Bodies"

Vanessa Hudgens has some sharp words for people who asked her if she was pregnant in her Instagram comment section.
This all happened in October, when Hudgens posted a sweet video of her bachelorette trip to Aspen, Colorado, with her girlfriends—and tons of commenters felt it was acceptable to speculate about whether she was expecting.
It was clear Hudgens was understandably hurt by this at the time, as she commented on her own post, "Not pregnant so y'all can stop"
Addressing the incident on the latest episode of the She Pivots podcast, the High School Musical alum called the commentary "so rude."
She continued (via People), "I'm sorry, I don't wear Spanx every day, and am a real woman and have a real body."
The star further explained that there are "agreements" women should stick to in order to support one another.
"One of them is don't make assumptions… in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies," she said.
"We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, let's not make assumptions over other women's bodies as well."
Very well said.
The Caliwater co-founder married her love Cole Tucker in December, with the wedding earning a coveted feature in Vogue.
Hudgens and Tucker have been dating since circa 2021, and announced their engagement in February 2023, per People.
Prior to meeting the baseball pro, the actress famously dated Austin Butler for nine years, with their relationship finally ending in 2020. On She Pivots, Hudgens explained that their breakup was *pivotal* to her becoming the woman she is now.
"(Our breakup) catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married," she explained, adding that Tucker is "the right person" for her. So happy for these two!
