Vanessa Hudgens Says Her Past Relationship With a Hollywood A-Lister Helped Her Find Her Husband

Vanessa Hudgens is crediting an ex for helping her find her husband, Cole Tucker.



During an interview for the latest episode of the She Pivots podcast, the High School Musical star said the end of her previous relationships have forced her to “reassess everything.” adding that her character “was built from my breakups.”

She went on to specifically credit her recent ex-boyfriend, Austin Butler, for helping her ultimately find her husband, Tucker.

"(Our breakup) catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married," Hudgens said, adding that the end of her relationship with Butler made it possible for her to find “the right person."

"Which I'm so grateful for," she continued. "Because he's just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I've ever met.”

Butler and Hudgens dated for nine years, from 2011 to 2020. At the time, a source confirmed to People that the pair split in part because of their "demanding work and travel schedules."

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hudgens’ comments about her breakup with Butler come after the Dune: Part Two star referred to Hudgens as a "friend" in a recent interview.

“Oh, yeah, I learned a lesson with that one," Butler told Esquire regarding the backlash he faced once fans connected the dots. "I felt that I was respecting her privacy in a way and not wanting to bring up a ton of things that would cause her to have to talk.

"I have so much love and care for her. It was in no way trying to erase anything," he continued. "I value my own privacy so much, I don't want to give up anybody else's privacy."



The star made the comment while discussing how he ended up playing the iconic musician Elvis in the 2022 film directed by Baz Luhrmann. Butler credits Hudgens for making his rendition possible.

Hudgens had also discussed how she had pushed Butler to play Elvis during a 2019 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"He had just dyed his hair dark. He's a natural blond, and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, 'Babe, you need to play Elvis,'" she recalled at the time.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler attend the photocall at the Unicef Summer Gala Presented by Luisaviaroma at on August 09, 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A little less than a year after Hudgens and Butler split, rumors Hudgens was dating Tucker starting flying after the pair were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, People reported at the time.



In February, 2023, Hudgens and Tucker finally went public with their relationship and shared the happy news of their engagement. In December of the same year, they officially tied the knot.