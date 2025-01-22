32 Celebrities With the Most Private of Private Lives

Typically, acting and celebrity go hand in hand—especially when the actor in question reaches a certain level of fame. While many celebrities accept the public's attention—and in some cases, appreciate it (or pretend to)—others resist the spectacle of being a public figure. Some of our biggest celebrities closely guard their private lives, to the point where major events like marriage and parenthood are only revealed years after the fact.

Below, the biggest celebrities with the most fiercely protected personal lives.

Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel has largely stayed out of the public eye—particularly when it came to her marriage to Vincent Kartheiser and the birth of their son in 2015. (The couple met on the set of Mad Men and divorced in 2022; we know very little about it beyond that.)

Javier Bardem

Considering how famous Javier Bardem and wife Penelope Cruz are—and the fact they've literally acted on screen together—it's all the more impressive that their private lives are so private. They have children, they bought a residence in Spain, and (aside to occasionally boast about the other's impressive acting) they haven't overshared.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

After Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen retired from acting and founded their luxury fashion line, The Row, we rarely saw or heard from the sisters. "We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D magazine, and Ashley added, "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference."

Jessica Alba

While you might have seen Jessica Alba at public events, it's oten in connection with her wildly successful Honest Company (which sells household and baby goods). She occasionally has shared photos of her family, but hasn't been afraid to ask for privacy, including in her divorce announcement from Cash Warren in 2025.

Patrick Wilson

Quick: what do you know about Patrick Wilson's private life? If you drew a blank, you're probably not the only one, because Wilson has not talked about it much. He got married to Dagmara Domińczyk in 2005 and the couple have two children (one of whom is also an actor!).

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix has rarely, if ever, discussed his personal life (which may be due, in part, to the fact that he was often asked about his brother River's tragic death in interviews when he was growing up). We know he started dating fellow actor Rooney Mara in 2016, got engaged in 2019 and subsequently married, and had children together.

Enya

It will never not be incredible to me that Enya, wildly popular Irish singer, reportedly lives quietly in a castle in Ireland with several cats. (This came from a 2016 report in The Sun and has not been updated, but it remains true that she has rarely done public events or tours.)

Christopher Walken

Other than Christopher Walken being adjacent to the tragic drowning of Natalie Wood (he was staying on Robert Wagner's yacht the night Wood went missing and later found dead), for which he was never considered a suspect, we know little about his life. He married Georgianne Thon in 1969—that's it.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington married former football player Nnamdi Asomugha in 2013; the couple have children. Aside from red carpets she walked while pregnant, she has kept her current life out of the spotlight, although she was quite candid about her childhood in a memoir.

Michael Cera

Michael Cera is so private about his life that the world was shocked when Amy Schumer (accidentally) revealed he had become a dad; Cera later shared that he was married to a woman named Nadia and they'd had a second child. Also, did you know he dated Aubrey Plaza for 18 months after meeting on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World?

Kate Winslet

A lot is known about Kate Winslet's backstory, particularly her first two marriages (to Jim Threapleton and Sam Mendes), but we know less about her third marriage (to Edward Abel Smith) and her children. We do know that she has turned down work that takes her away from her home life.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis has rarely given interviews or spoken about his personal life (and, if you're unfamiliar, he has been selective about the acting work he takes on). Married to Arthur Miller's daughter Rebecca Miller in 1995, the couple have kids; he also has a child with former partner Isabelle Adjani.

Greta Garbo

Old Hollywood actress Greta Garbo (considered one of the best actors of her day) was about as reclusive as they come. She always avoided the limelight and self-identified as having depression, becoming more reclusive as she got older and even using a pseudonym.

Adele

Even though her music is incredibly personal, what we know about Adele's first marriage and son is very minimal. After beginning a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul in 2021, the two made a few appearances together at games, and she spoke about him a little—which is about as public as she gets.

J.D. Salinger

Most well-known for his bestselling book The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger became reclusive after the book proved to be wildly popular but also controversial. He also sued those who tried to publish information about him, including private letters.

Julia Roberts

As a young star, Julia Roberts went through some public relationship drama (including reportedly breaking off a relationship with Kiefer Sutherland to be with Sutherland's good friend Jason Patric), but after her second marriage to cameraman Daniel Moder, and having three kids with him, we know very little.

Michael Fassbender

If you happen to follow celebrity news, it might be fascinating to you that Michael Fassbender and fellow actor/former costar Alicia Vikander (they were both in The Light Between Oceans) got married, have children together, and moved quietly to Portugal—all without saying much about it publicly.

Pedro Pascal

For as much as Pedro Pascal has been in the limelight from Game of Thrones onward, we don't know a ton about his personal life. He's rumored to have dated fellow Thrones actor Lena Headey. We also know he's close with his sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as transgender in 2021.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan, who has avoided social media and has said she doesn't love self-promotion, has also said little about her personal life. She met actor Jack Lowden on the set of Mary Queen of Scots and there have been reports (in the Irish Independent) that the two got married.

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig got married to fellow actor Rachel Weisz in 2011, but they'd known each other since the 1990s. They have a child together and very occasionally have spoken glowingly about each other (and photos have appeared, every once in a while, of them out and about in private looking very in love).

Stanley Kubrick

For all the spectacle in his movies, Stanley Kubrick was reportedly quite shy and reclusive, rarely giving interviews. We know he was married three times, had two children, and he made his home in the UK for decades in part because he didn't love the Hollywood system.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock was not always private about her private life (she walked the red carpet with and occasionally spoke about her ex-husband Jesse James). But in her relationship with Bryan Randall, who died from ALS in 2023, as well as the lives of her children, she's said little.

Robert Pattinson

Arguably, Robert Pattinson was in the most public relationship (with his Twilight costar, Kristen Stewart), which underwent a ton of fandom and scrutiny. So it's probably not surprising that he has not spoken about Suki Waterhouse or their daughter, born in 2024.

Rachel McAdams

This is one of a few celebs on this list who's as famous as she is private: Rachel McAdams had a pretty public relationship with Ryan Gosling (also on this list), but after that we don't have much information. She started dating screenwriter Jamie Linden in 2016 and the two have children.

Ryan Gosling

After pretty publicized relationships with Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling became much more private in interviews. We know he started dating his The Place Beyond the Pines co-star Eva Mendes in 2011 and the two have children.

Margot Robbie

From taking breaks on social media to not giving information in interviews, Margot Robbie has been careful to protect her private life. She met assistant director Tom Ackerley in 2013 while filming Suite Française, and the two got married in 2016; they welcomed their first child in 2024.

Zoë Saldaña

We know a bit about the people Zoë Saldaña has dated (including, reportedly, Bradley Cooper!), but little about her marriage to artist Marco Perego, with whom she has children. She has spoken a little bit about the fact that she has Hashimoto's thyroiditis.

Adam Driver

Adam Driver, superstar, keeps his life away from the cameras. He met Joanne Tucker at Juilliard in 2013, and the couple got married and have children. He actually announced the birth of his daughter in a Saturday Night Live dress rehearsal monologue, saying, in part, "Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting...So this year, I wish for Ambien!"

Beyoncé

While it's reported that Beyoncé sings obliquely about her personal life (see also: Lemonade) and shares occasional piece of information (both her and Jay-Z referencing an affair and Bey making song lyrics about her sister Solange getting in an altercation with him), she works hard to be private, particularly for her children.

David Bowie

David Bowie kept his marriage to Iman and their life together with their daughter quiet and low-key (which is amazing, considering their individual and collective superstar status). Iman has spoken a bit more about Bowie since his death, saying, "If there is an afterlife, I’d like to see my husband again."

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's multi-decade marriage to Carl Thomas Dean has been so private that even some of her friends haven't met him, apparently. Parton has said in interviews that Dean is not a fan of the spotlight, and she respects that about him. "And so, we just try to live our lives."

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy barely talks about his life (we know he got married to Yvonne McGuinness in 2005 and the two have children—he briefly referenced them in his 2024 Oscar speech). It's even a joke among his fans that he has "resting irritated face," wherein he appears not particularly interested in doing interviews or press for his projects.