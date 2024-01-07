Victoria Beckham Shares a Rare Makeup Free Video—and Reduces Her Skincare Routine to Just Two On Camera Steps

When one owns an eponymous beauty brand, it’s likely very rare that they will be seen publicly sans makeup. But we got a behind-the-scenes look into Victoria Beckham’s life—and relatively simple morning skincare routine—on Instagram this weekend, where she appeared makeup free to explain the routine she does “twice a day, every single day.”
Perhaps not surprisingly, Beckham uses products from her Victoria Beckham Beauty line in a process that she wrote “gives the skin such a beautiful radiance.”
Beckham is in a white robe and towel on her head in the clip, courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty’s collaboration with Augustinus Bader. “So I’m here in New York,” she said. “I just cleansed my face. I’ve got no makeup on and I’m going to show you what I do every day, what is part of my skincare routine.”
Up first was her line’s Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, which she uses “all over my face,” she said. “And what I love about this power serum is it’s not sticky at all. I like to really pay a lot of attention to the eye area. Because what it does is hydrate.” She added that she’s “really noticed how I’ve seen a difference in the fine lines around my eyes through using both the power serum and my Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. It feels so nice on the skin. I like to really, really push it into the skin.”
Per People, Beckham joked that the product helps with “any bloating” on her face from “too much wine, possibly.” Beckham then applied her moisturizer: “With this, I start by pressing into the skin like I have the power serum and then what I do is, in an upward motion, I kind of massage,” she said. “Never forget the neck. And what I love, see how this gives a natural shine to the skin? Look at that. It’s so pretty.”
Another Beckham beauty tip? She takes any leftover product and massages it into her hands. “I think that quite often we forget about our hands,” she said. “Hands and neck are as important as face.” Concluding the clip, she said “And this is what I do twice a day, every single day. I’m now prepped and ready to apply my makeup.”
As Beckham told Allure last month, makeup has always been her “thing” and art was “probably the only thing I was any good at in school,” she said. Her only daughter, 12-year-old Harper, has inherited a love of makeup and beauty products—like mother, like daughter.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
