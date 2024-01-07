Victoria Beckham Shares a Rare Makeup Free Video—and Reduces Her Skincare Routine to Just Two On Camera Steps

When one owns an eponymous beauty brand, it’s likely very rare that they will be seen publicly sans makeup. But we got a behind-the-scenes look into Victoria Beckham’s life—and relatively simple morning skincare routine—on Instagram this weekend, where she appeared makeup free to explain the routine she does “twice a day, every single day.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, Beckham uses products from her Victoria Beckham Beauty line in a process that she wrote “gives the skin such a beautiful radiance.”

Beckham is in a white robe and towel on her head in the clip, courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty’s collaboration with Augustinus Bader. “So I’m here in New York,” she said. “I just cleansed my face. I’ve got no makeup on and I’m going to show you what I do every day, what is part of my skincare routine.”

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram)

Up first was her line’s Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, which she uses “all over my face,” she said. “And what I love about this power serum is it’s not sticky at all. I like to really pay a lot of attention to the eye area. Because what it does is hydrate.” She added that she’s “really noticed how I’ve seen a difference in the fine lines around my eyes through using both the power serum and my Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. It feels so nice on the skin. I like to really, really push it into the skin.”

Per People , Beckham joked that the product helps with “any bloating” on her face from “too much wine, possibly.” Beckham then applied her moisturizer: “With this, I start by pressing into the skin like I have the power serum and then what I do is, in an upward motion, I kind of massage,” she said. “Never forget the neck. And what I love, see how this gives a natural shine to the skin? Look at that. It’s so pretty.”

Another Beckham beauty tip? She takes any leftover product and massages it into her hands. “I think that quite often we forget about our hands,” she said. “Hands and neck are as important as face.” Concluding the clip, she said “And this is what I do twice a day, every single day. I’m now prepped and ready to apply my makeup.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)