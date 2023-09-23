Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti—and His Most Recent Ex, Gigi Hadid—Both Walk in Versace Show Yesterday

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For a moment, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were an item—albeit a very casual one. Per Page Six , DiCaprio has moved on to another model, Vittoria Ceretti—and it’s getting serious. The couple has been spotted on several dates in the U.S. and internationally in recent months, and a source speaking to the outlet said this is no summer fling: “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” a source said.

DiCaprio, Page Six reports, has been spotted in Milan this week for Milan Fashion Week, supporting Ceretti as she works. (Ceretti, by the way, is 25; DiCaprio is 48.) “From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling,” Page Six reports.

Speaking of Ceretti’s work, the model walked in Versace’s show yesterday—alongside Hadid. Page Six writes of the show that Hadid “sported a silky yellow metal mesh gown with a plunging cowl neckline and thigh-high slit”; Ceretti “rocked a black bra top with a matching miniskirt over leggings.”

Sitting on the front row to take it all in was Anna Wintour, Vanessa Bryant (whose eldest, Natalia, made her runway debut yesterday in the show), and Demi Moore, with her tiny pup Pilaf on hand. Absent, unfortunately, was DiCaprio, as was Bad Bunny, whose girlfriend Kendall Jenner took the coveted spot to open the show.