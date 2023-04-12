Zendaya Gives a Rare Glimpse Inside the Home She Shares with Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland—one of our favorite couples—recently moved in together, with Zendaya setting up residence in Holland’s $3 million London home. The couple, though a golden couple on social media, is notoriously pretty private, but Zendaya gave a rare glimpse into life inside their newly-shared space, per CinemaBlend .

After starring together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, the couple made it official in 2021, and now has taken their relationship to the next level. In an interview with The Sun , Zendaya opened up about how the couple keeps the peace: “He is really good in the kitchen, which is fortunate as I am really accident-prone,” she says. “We learnt early on that only one of us could be in the kitchen at a time. We are both control freaks, so we can’t be in there together.”

Holland purchased the home in January, and, though Zendaya herself owns a nearly $4 million home in Los Angeles, the twosome said they were planning to settle down close to where Holland grew up. (They now live just about four miles away from his hometown, The Sun reports.) CinemaBlend reports that the pair are planning a nearly $311,000 renovation, which will include a gym, a movie theater, and a man cave.

Zendaya also opened up to The Sun—itself a U.K. publication—about British slang, saying “I love the British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang. Like, I understand the concept—but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs? It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases—but I really don’t get it!”

The Euphoria star also spoke about maintaining her natural looks, telling the outlet “I think we should be embracing ourselves. I have been Photoshopped, and I called it out because it creates these unrealistic expectations of beauty and what we as women should look like. I try to encourage young women to be real and to accept themselves for how they are. And, if I’m going to preach that, I have to try to live that. We have this pressure as young women to look perfect, to have perfect careers, and, while we all want to be successful, we have to be kind to ourselves.”