Zendaya and Tom Holland Just Put Those Breakup Rumors to Rest

Zendaya and Tom Holland smiling
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Holland and Zendaya are still going strong.

The couple left London's Dune: Part Two afterparty holding hands, TMZ reports. The public outing marked the first time the couple was seen in public together after breakup rumors started swirling—despite pretty much no evidence to confirm them.

Back in January, Zendaya unfollowed literally everyone, including her Spider-Man costar, on Instagram. Purging one's following list is a fairly common practice among celebrities, though. And in this case, it's definitely not a sign that anything is amiss between the two lovebirds.

In fact, Holland vocally denied the breakup rumors in a statement to TMZ last month, saying that he and Zendaya were "absolutely not" on the outs. He also shared several photos of Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week to his Instagram Stories that month.

Zendaya and Tom Holland smiling

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In September, the couple faced a very different set of rumors. Zendaya's Instagram followers noticed a ring on that finger and immediately started wondering if she and Holland were engaged. Zendaya laughed off the speculation—and in her defense, the ring in question was a pearl, not a diamond.

Back in 2022, Holland told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Zendaya "are incredibly protective" of their romance and do their best to keep things private. But, of course, that only fuels the gossip about the state of their relationship.

