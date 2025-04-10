Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Just Opened Up About Her Wedding Plans
Including when it might happen.
Zendaya may not be opening up about her engagement or wedding yet, but her stylist is. The actor's longtime stylist, Law Roach, was asked about Zendaya and fiancé Tom Holland's upcoming nuptials, and he shared some gossip about when we can expect the couple to tie the knot and how he'll be involved. But sorry to anyone looking to see Zendaya and Holland wedding pics soon, it'll be a while.
On the red carpet at the Fashion Trust Awards on April 8, E! News asked Roach if he will be involved with styling Zendaya for her wedding. "Of course, of course," the 46-year-old said. Roach and Zendaya have been working together since 2011 and have created some stunning red carpet looks together, so it's no surprise that he would also be part of the Challengers star's wedding day.
As for when that wedding will be, Roach didn't give an exact day—or even year—but it sounds like it could be quite some time because of how busy Zendaya and Holland are currently.
"It’s far away," Roach told E!. "They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year, and there’s a lot of premieres next year, so you’ll see a lot of red carpets. I’m resting up for 2026."
He added, "But the wedding, you know…" The reporter responded, "We’ve got some time," to which Roach confirmed, "Yeah."
On the schedule for Holland and Zendaya are two movies they're making together: The Odyssey is filming now and is set to hit theaters July 17, 2026; Spider-Man: Brand New Day will film this summer and is scheduled to be released July 31, 2026. On top of that, Zendaya will also appear in Dune: Messiah and The Drama—neither of which have confirmed premiere dates, but may also be released in 2026—and she has a voice role in Shrek 5, which will be released December 23, 2026. And then there's the long-awaited Euphoria season 3, also set for 2026.
A post shared by E! News (@enews)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, in addition to The Odyssey and the fourth Spider-Man movie, Holland will appear as Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for a May 1, 2026 release.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
So, yeah, Law is right. They have a lot going on.
Zendaya and Holland's engagement was revealed when the Dune star showed up to the Golden Globes in January wearing an engagement ring. Holland's father, Dominic Holland, then shared some information about his son's proposal planning in a Patreon post.
"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared," Dominic wrote. "He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."
While Holland and Zendaya are clearly very busy now, Holland has shared that he plans to put his career on hold once he moves on to a new chapter in his life.
"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," he told Men's Health in January. What will he do? "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth." Sometime after 2026, obviously.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
-
Ellie the Elephant Snags Her First Beauty Contract Like the Queen She Is
The New York Liberty star will be the brand's first ever spokesperson...err, pachyderm.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
I've Used Airbnb for 10 Years—These Design-Focused Homes Are My All-Time Favorites
Stylish sanctuaries you'll never regret visiting.
By Lydia Swinscoe Published
-
'Million Dollar Secret' Winner Cara Kies Gave a Masterclass in Reality TV Gameplay
Here's what to know about the In-N-Out line cook who took home the prize pot.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Zendaya’s Half-Sister Says She's Worried She Won’t Be Invited to Her Wedding to Tom Holland Over a Family Rift
The rift has nothing to do with Holland, who the whole family apparently loves.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
How Zendaya Helped Co-Star Robert Pattinson When He Was "Going Crazy" for Three Days Over a Scene
The pair star in the upcoming movie 'The Drama'.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Zendaya Visited Her Favorite Hometown Frozen Yogurt Shop This Week and Was "Hella Casual" With Everyone There
\201cPOV: You spot Zendaya outside your dorm."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Tom Holland’s Dad Used to Worry His Son Dating Another Actor Would Be "Messy," But Zendaya Proved Him Wrong
\201cI do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them,\201d he admitted.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Reportedly \201cOn the Same Page\201d About Having Kids
"He wants to have a family and have kids relatively young."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Tom Holland's Dad Revealed Details About How He Proposed to Zendaya
"Tom had everything planned out…"
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Cemented Their Love Story With Matching Tattoos Before Engagement
The tattoo artist dished on the "lovely" couple and their discreet ink.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Zendaya Is Engaged to Tom Holland, and She Had the Sweetest Reaction to Engagement Ring Questions at the 2025 Golden Globes
Sources have since dished on the "intimate and romantic" proposal.
By Amy Mackelden Published