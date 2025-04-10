Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Just Opened Up About Her Wedding Plans

Zendaya may not be opening up about her engagement or wedding yet, but her stylist is. The actor's longtime stylist, Law Roach, was asked about Zendaya and fiancé Tom Holland's upcoming nuptials, and he shared some gossip about when we can expect the couple to tie the knot and how he'll be involved. But sorry to anyone looking to see Zendaya and Holland wedding pics soon, it'll be a while.

On the red carpet at the Fashion Trust Awards on April 8, E! News asked Roach if he will be involved with styling Zendaya for her wedding. "Of course, of course," the 46-year-old said. Roach and Zendaya have been working together since 2011 and have created some stunning red carpet looks together, so it's no surprise that he would also be part of the Challengers star's wedding day.

As for when that wedding will be, Roach didn't give an exact day—or even year—but it sounds like it could be quite some time because of how busy Zendaya and Holland are currently.

"It’s far away," Roach told E!. "They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year, and there’s a lot of premieres next year, so you’ll see a lot of red carpets. I’m resting up for 2026."

He added, "But the wedding, you know…" The reporter responded, "We’ve got some time," to which Roach confirmed, "Yeah."

On the schedule for Holland and Zendaya are two movies they're making together: The Odyssey is filming now and is set to hit theaters July 17, 2026; Spider-Man: Brand New Day will film this summer and is scheduled to be released July 31, 2026. On top of that, Zendaya will also appear in Dune: Messiah and The Drama—neither of which have confirmed premiere dates, but may also be released in 2026—and she has a voice role in Shrek 5, which will be released December 23, 2026. And then there's the long-awaited Euphoria season 3, also set for 2026.

Meanwhile, in addition to The Odyssey and the fourth Spider-Man movie, Holland will appear as Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for a May 1, 2026 release.

So, yeah, Law is right. They have a lot going on.

Zendaya and Holland's engagement was revealed when the Dune star showed up to the Golden Globes in January wearing an engagement ring. Holland's father, Dominic Holland, then shared some information about his son's proposal planning in a Patreon post.

"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared," Dominic wrote. "He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

While Holland and Zendaya are clearly very busy now, Holland has shared that he plans to put his career on hold once he moves on to a new chapter in his life.

"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," he told Men's Health in January. What will he do? "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth." Sometime after 2026, obviously.