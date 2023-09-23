Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Engaged?

An Instagram post by Zendaya has sent tongues wagging.

Tom Holland and Zendaya gaze at each other lovingly
(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Zendaya just celebrated her birthday earlier this month—could she be celebrating some other occasion this month, too? The multihyphenate sent tongues wagging when she posted a photo of herself to Instagram—wearing a massive ring on her ring finger—on Thursday. Fans went wild: could she be engaged to boyfriend Tom Holland?

In a now-deleted video on her Instagram story, Zendaya “laughed off not only the proposal speculation but how quickly followers jumped to conclusions,” Access reports. 

Zendaya on Instagram

(Image credit: Instagram)

“I can’t post anything, you guys,” she said. “I posted it for my hat. Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys, seriously.”

In the confusion that is technology, because Zendaya was looking at a reflection of herself, it appeared as though the ring—the centerpiece of which is a giant pearl—was on that finger. Zendaya also pointed out that, as Access put it, she’d find a different way to share something so life changing as an engagement. “You think that’s how I would drop the news?” she laughed. 

Zendaya and Tom Holland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just for further clarification, she reposted the shot with a new caption to further shut down engagement rumors: “Let me just put the full body back so ya’ll can relax lmao” she wrote, shutting excitement down. (An engagement between Zendaya and Holland—no question one of our favorite couples around here—would be music to our ears.)

Zendaya and Tom Holland laugh on a red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

And while fans picked up on one accessory (the ring), the accessory Zendaya actually intended to highlight was the hat she was wearing—which, for the record, was a Golden State Warriors cap.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸