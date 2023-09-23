Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Engaged?

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Zendaya just celebrated her birthday earlier this month—could she be celebrating some other occasion this month, too? The multihyphenate sent tongues wagging when she posted a photo of herself to Instagram—wearing a massive ring on her ring finger—on Thursday. Fans went wild: could she be engaged to boyfriend Tom Holland?
In a now-deleted video on her Instagram story, Zendaya “laughed off not only the proposal speculation but how quickly followers jumped to conclusions,” Access reports.
“I can’t post anything, you guys,” she said. “I posted it for my hat. Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys, seriously.”
In the confusion that is technology, because Zendaya was looking at a reflection of herself, it appeared as though the ring—the centerpiece of which is a giant pearl—was on that finger. Zendaya also pointed out that, as Access put it, she’d find a different way to share something so life changing as an engagement. “You think that’s how I would drop the news?” she laughed.
Just for further clarification, she reposted the shot with a new caption to further shut down engagement rumors: “Let me just put the full body back so ya’ll can relax lmao” she wrote, shutting excitement down. (An engagement between Zendaya and Holland—no question one of our favorite couples around here—would be music to our ears.)
And while fans picked up on one accessory (the ring), the accessory Zendaya actually intended to highlight was the hat she was wearing—which, for the record, was a Golden State Warriors cap.
