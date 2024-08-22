Zoë Kravitz Says Planning a Wedding is Just as Difficult as Making a Movie

Actress and director Zoë Kravtiz has a lot on her plate, including planning a wedding now that she's engaged to fiancé Channing Tatum and preparing for the release of her upcoming move, Blink Twice.

But when it comes to directing a movie and planning your future nuptials, Kravitz says both tasks are equally difficult...at least for her.

“For most people, probably making a movie, but I approach everything with the same psychosis and intensity," Kravitz recently told People in an exclusive interview, and after she was asked which is more difficult: planning a wedding or making a movie.

"So I would say it's equal," she added.

In addition to getting engaged back in October, Kravitz is set to make her directorial debut via the psychological thriller (which she also co-wrote and co-produced), starring her fiancé, Tatum.

In the same interview, Kravtiz opened up about the daunting task that was sitting behind the camera.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum (Image credit: Getty Images)

“After the first day of filming, I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. I don't know what I've gotten myself into?’” she told the publication. "And the edit process was very long, and the movie did not work for a very long time. It was like this cycle."

Kravitz went on to credit her fiancé for keeping her grounded throughout the process. (According to People, the pair started dating while working on the film together.)

"There'd be good days, and bad days, and he just kind of had to be like, ‘Which version of Zoe is walking into the house today? Is she excited, or is she a puddle?’" she explained.

In a previous interview with People, the Magic Mike star dished no what it was like to work with and be directed by his future bride.

"To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things, other than having a kid with somebody, I think," he told the publication at the time. "It's one of those...you truly are creating something from nothing. And it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, 'everything that we are is going into this thing' and you want to make it with people that you love."

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravtiz agreed, adding that she believes "going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer."

"There's so much more trust there," she added, referring to how working alongside her fiancé actually strengthened their romantic relationship.

"Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other," she explained. "And it was beautiful."