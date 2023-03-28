FAQs

Does Michael Kors have sales? Michael Kors has frequent sales in store and online, often depending on fashion cycles and seasonal holidays. They even have occasional sales-on-sale, where you can take an extra percentage off already marked down items.

Does Michael Kors have student discounts? Students can stun in luxury style with Michael Kors’ exclusive student discount. After verifying your student status, you’ll get a 10 percent discount code that you can use on all Michael Kors orders. Happy shopping!

Does Michael Kors have a rewards program? Yes, and it’s super generous. It’s free to sign up and there are multiple tiers that increase in perks with each amount of points accumulated. Each dollar spent accrues ten points, and even the base level has amazing features: free shipping, app usage, early sale access, and even private in-store styling appointments. At the highest level of 15,000 points amply titled “Red Carpet”, you'll get all of the above plus special gifts, VIP experiences, gift wrapped orders, and even access to exclusive store events.

Hints and Tips

As an affordable luxury brand, Michael Kors’ pricing is on the lower side of premium, but still premium nonetheless. If you still can’t squeeze a Michael Kors item in your budget at retail value, don’t fret just yet. The good news is that finding ways to save on the line’s high-end items is an easier task than you would think. Keep reading to find out about all of Michael Kors special deals, rewards programs, and Marie Claire-approved coupons.

Become a VIP: Michael Kors is a luxury label that errs on the more affordable side compared to its counterparts, but there are even more tips and tricks to save on the brand’s premium items. KORSVIP is Michael Kors’ leading way to snag savings, accrue points, and even get glamorous event insiders.

Shop Seasonal Sales: Luckily for us, Michael Kors has sales aplenty, meaning you'll often have a chance to pick up your favorite luxury fashion items for less than their usual price.

Enjoy Free Shipping: Michael Kors has incredibly generous shipping terms that make you want to shop in itself. If you weren’t convinced to sign up for Michael Kors’ loyalty program yet, all KORSVIP members get free shipping on any size order by default. However, if you’re still not interested, you can get free ground shipping on orders of $50 or more. In a hurry to get your order? Express 2-day shipping will run you an extra $20, and next-day delivery comes with an extra $30 fee.

Get Hassle-Free Returns: Nothing is more painful for an online shopper than receiving an order that didn’t work out and not being able to return it with ease. If you’re not in love with your Michael Kors purchase, you can easily return or exchange your items within a 30 day period. Returns are completely free, and can be sent either through the mail or at any Michael Kors storefront. You’ll just have to work through the temptation of buying anything else.

How to use a Michael Kors promo code

1. Select the discount code you want to use on the Marie Claire coupon page and copy it to your clipboard.

2. Click the “View at Michael Kors” button to be taken to the website.

3. Fill your cart with your desired items after browsing the website for what you like.

4. After you have finished browsing, click on the shopping basket button to be taken to the checkout page.

5. Add in your shipping details such as your name, address, and preferred delivery method.

6. Look for the “Promo code” box where you can paste your coupon code.

7. Once you apply your savings code with the corresponding submit button, the discount code will automatically subtract from the total.

What we recommend buying from Michael Kors

We are staunch believers in the sentiment that you can never have too many bags. If you also subscribe to that notion, Michael Kors is the perfect brand to collect from. With hundreds of different styles that vary in shape, size, and color, you’re sure to find your next favorite bag from everyday city totes to sleek evening clutches. Plus, there’s often a wallet to match if that’s your thing.

Speaking of day-to-night looks, Michael Kors’ ready-to-wear clothing pieces are also just as versatile. Between flirty cocktail dresses and beautifully tailored blazers, the collection has it all, with some particular pieces moving seamlessly between the office and a night out. You can style a business casual blazer over a blouse and skirt, and still be dressed to the nines for a dinner party afterwards—with a Michael Kors bag in hand, of course.