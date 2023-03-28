New Era promo codes for March 2023
These 16 New Era promo codes will help you save on your caps, hats, and sports apparel orders.
FAQs
Can I get free shipping at New Era?
Yes. You can get free shipping on your orders at New Era if you spend $75 or more. This works well if you’re thinking of kitting your wardrobe out with the latest styles and athleisure. If your order is less than $75, standard shipping costs $8 to be delivered. Of course, you can check this page for the odd free shipping code too.
Does New Era have any sales?
For the latest savings and promotions, you can shop the sale page at New Era. This is available throughout the year although there are always strong savings during seasonal sales such as Black Friday. Be sure to follow New Era on social media to keep updated on the latest hats, hoodies, and caps to hit the sales.
Does New Era offer student discounts?
Currently, New Era does offer student discounts on full-priced items ordered online directly from their website. Students can expect a 10% student discount when using their Student Beans account. Simply click the relevant promo code on this page or go to Student Beans to verify your student status. You can then enter your unique code when you get to the checkout page.
How can I get military discount at New Era?
Unfortunately, New Era does not appear to offer any military discount right now. However, military personnel and veterans can still save on their New Era orders by shopping the sale or using one of our promo codes.
Can I get 10% off my order at New Era?
Whether you’re shopping for the latest NFL collection or sports jackets, you can get a discount on your order by using our promo codes. You’ll usually find percentage discounts from 10-50% off selected orders. These can be exclusive promo codes or sales.
Hints and tips
Score Free Shipping
Are you looking for the latest team colors? Maybe you want to customize your own sports headwear? When you place your order at New Era, you can get free shipping on orders of $75 or over. For orders less than $75, standard shipping will cost $8. New Era will usually ship your order within 3-5 working days and standard shipping can take 7-10 business days from the day it ships. There are also Express and Expedited shipping options if you would like your order before this. For more information, check the ‘Shipping’ page on the New Era website. It’s always worth checking this page for a free shipping promo code too.
Students Save More
If you’re a student, then you can save on your New Era orders when you sign up for Student Beans. You can get 10% off your New Era online orders with your exclusive student discount code. To use your discount, simply log into your Student Beans account to confirm your student status. You can also sign up for free with your education details. Once you’ve logged in, you should be able to access your unique code. This student discount does exclude any sale items.
Shop New Era Sales
One of the simplest ways to save on your New Era order is by shopping their sales. You can usually find price drops of up to 50% off on selected sports apparel, hoodies, and hats at New Era. This can help you update your sports wardrobe and athleisure for less. You can shop for sale items for men, women, or kids. Simply navigate to the ‘Sale’ page from the homepage. You can then filter your results by product type, size, team, and style. Previous discounts in the sale have included:
- Nearly 50% off LA Dodgers hats and caps.
- 20-50% off NBA-fitted hats, hoodies, and joggers.
- 10-50% off New Era fitted hats.
Keep Social
Do you love New Era styles and want to be the first to know about their new products? Make sure to follow New Era on social media such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for regular updates and brand news. In our experience, it’s always a good idea to follow a brand you love on social media as they can post the occasional promotion. Whilst New Era hasn’t posted a promotion recently, you can still find style inspiration and new collections by following them. You can also check this page too for a promo code before hitting checkout.
Browse Team Collections
Are you a die-hard fan of the Eagles or the Lakers? You can usually save on your New Era caps or athleisure by shopping specific team collections. New Era is known for its regular promotions on selected team styles. Previous discounts have included teams such as the Yankees, LA Dodgers, and Red Sox. With bestselling styles such as the 5950, you can sometimes shop price drops of up to 45% off too. For the latest team promotions, check this page for regular updates.
How to Use Your New Era Promo Code
- Select the New Era promo code best suited for your order.
- Click the ‘Get Coupon’ button and you should see your code.
- Continue by clicking ‘Go to Offer at New Era’ and you’ll be redirected to the New Era website.
- Add your sports apparel, caps, and accessories to your bag.
- Click ‘Secure Checkout’ to go to the checkout page.
- Sign into your account or continue as a guest.
- Find the ‘Promo code’ text and click on the drop-down button.
- Copy and paste your New Era promo code into the box.
- Click ‘Apply’ and your savings should be applied to your order.
- Complete your order by continuing to payment.
About New Era
New Era is a successful sports apparel and athleisure brand best known for its caps and headwear. When it started in 1920, designs for caps were all the same. This family brand created a new design for baseball caps that would quickly change the game. New Era is now most well-known for its iconic 5950 cap and exclusive designs. Their products still focus on the same high-quality designs and craftsmanship as ever. Their collections are even worn by big-name leagues such as the NBA and NFL. New Era designs have been requested and worn by sporting legends such as Spike Lee. Whilst this is important to the brand, they still focus on sports apparel for the public. If you love shopping for the newest sports collections, remember to use one of our New Era promo codes at the checkout. You’ll score top points for savings by shopping any Clearance too.