FAQs

Can I get free shipping at New Era? Yes. You can get free shipping on your orders at New Era if you spend $75 or more. This works well if you’re thinking of kitting your wardrobe out with the latest styles and athleisure. If your order is less than $75, standard shipping costs $8 to be delivered. Of course, you can check this page for the odd free shipping code too.

Does New Era have any sales? For the latest savings and promotions, you can shop the sale page at New Era. This is available throughout the year although there are always strong savings during seasonal sales such as Black Friday. Be sure to follow New Era on social media to keep updated on the latest hats, hoodies, and caps to hit the sales.

Does New Era offer student discounts? Currently, New Era does offer student discounts on full-priced items ordered online directly from their website. Students can expect a 10% student discount when using their Student Beans account. Simply click the relevant promo code on this page or go to Student Beans to verify your student status. You can then enter your unique code when you get to the checkout page.

How can I get military discount at New Era? Unfortunately, New Era does not appear to offer any military discount right now. However, military personnel and veterans can still save on their New Era orders by shopping the sale or using one of our promo codes.

Can I get 10% off my order at New Era? Whether you’re shopping for the latest NFL collection or sports jackets, you can get a discount on your order by using our promo codes. You’ll usually find percentage discounts from 10-50% off selected orders. These can be exclusive promo codes or sales.

Hints and tips

Score Free Shipping

Are you looking for the latest team colors? Maybe you want to customize your own sports headwear? When you place your order at New Era, you can get free shipping on orders of $75 or over. For orders less than $75, standard shipping will cost $8. New Era will usually ship your order within 3-5 working days and standard shipping can take 7-10 business days from the day it ships. There are also Express and Expedited shipping options if you would like your order before this. For more information, check the ‘Shipping’ page on the New Era website. It’s always worth checking this page for a free shipping promo code too.

Students Save More

If you’re a student, then you can save on your New Era orders when you sign up for Student Beans. You can get 10% off your New Era online orders with your exclusive student discount code. To use your discount, simply log into your Student Beans account to confirm your student status. You can also sign up for free with your education details. Once you’ve logged in, you should be able to access your unique code. This student discount does exclude any sale items.

Shop New Era Sales

One of the simplest ways to save on your New Era order is by shopping their sales. You can usually find price drops of up to 50% off on selected sports apparel, hoodies, and hats at New Era. This can help you update your sports wardrobe and athleisure for less. You can shop for sale items for men, women, or kids. Simply navigate to the ‘Sale’ page from the homepage. You can then filter your results by product type, size, team, and style. Previous discounts in the sale have included:

Nearly 50% off LA Dodgers hats and caps.

20-50% off NBA-fitted hats, hoodies, and joggers.

10-50% off New Era fitted hats.

Keep Social

Do you love New Era styles and want to be the first to know about their new products? Make sure to follow New Era on social media such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for regular updates and brand news. In our experience, it’s always a good idea to follow a brand you love on social media as they can post the occasional promotion. Whilst New Era hasn’t posted a promotion recently, you can still find style inspiration and new collections by following them. You can also check this page too for a promo code before hitting checkout.

Browse Team Collections

Are you a die-hard fan of the Eagles or the Lakers? You can usually save on your New Era caps or athleisure by shopping specific team collections. New Era is known for its regular promotions on selected team styles. Previous discounts have included teams such as the Yankees, LA Dodgers, and Red Sox. With bestselling styles such as the 5950, you can sometimes shop price drops of up to 45% off too. For the latest team promotions, check this page for regular updates.

How to Use Your New Era Promo Code