How much and how long will standard delivery take from Jomashop? At Jomashop standard delivery to most zip codes is free on all orders over $100 and will take anywhere from 1-6 working days. For orders that are under $100, standard delivery costs $5.99. Jomashop also offers Two-Day delivery for $14.99, One-Day delivery for $29.99, and One-Day Early Morning delivery for $59.99. For more specific information regarding delivery estimations, head over to the Jomashop and take a look at their shipping FAQs section.

Can I sell or trade my watch at Jomashop? You can indeed. If you’d like to sell your watch, simply head over to the Jomashop website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and click the ‘Sell my Watch’ / ‘Trade-In Your Watch’ button in the left column. Then fill out your form and follow the on-screen instructions. Jomashop will provide you with a quote within 1-2 working days.

What payment methods are available at Jomashop? At Jomashop there are several payment methods available for you to choose from. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. Alternatively, they also accept other methods including PayPal, Amazon Pay, BitPay, and more.

What is the returns policy at Jomashop? If you’re not 100% happy with your purchase from Jomashop, you can return it. They have a 30-day returns policy so you’ll have up to 30 days after your order has been shipped, to return it. If your purchase is part of the Jomashop pre-owned items, you will have up to 14 days to return it. To create a return, simply head over to the Jomashop website, head to their returns FAQs, and hit the button the begin your return. Please note that all returns must be in their original packaging, in their original condition, undamaged, and with the invoice, warranty cards, manuals or accessories, and the reason for your return. At Jomashop the cost of making a return is the customer’s responsibility, which means that the cost will be deducted from your refund.

Newsletter Deals:

Sign up to the Jomashop newsletter so you can stay up to date with all of the latest news and product releases. Simply use your email address and you can be one of the first to hear about exclusive offers and promotions, with the opportunity for you to save money on your next purchase. You can even get $20 off your first purchase of $250 or more when you do, so sign up now to start saving yourself some cash!

Student Discount:

As a student, it can be hard to afford high-quality, luxury products that help you feel good. Lucky for you, at Jomashop you don’t have to miss out because they have an exclusive student discount just for you. You can get $10 off when you spend $125 or more. Simply verify your student status using Student Beans and enjoy your money off! Treating yourself for your hard work is even better when you can save yourself some cash.

Pre-Owned:

If you fancy treating yourself to a new watch but don’t want to break the bank, take a look at the Jomashop Pre-Owned section on their website. When you do, you’ll be able to shop an impressive selection of second-hand watches that are at affordable prices, without skimping out on the quality. From Rolex and Omega to Tudor and Longines, Jomashop has many brands for you to choose from. So, whether you love a traditional leather strap, the clean look of metal links, or you’d prefer something with a bit of sparkle, enjoy shopping the Pre-Loved section where you can bag yourself some great savings!

Clearance:

Got your eye on something but it doesn’t quite work with your budget? Fear not because Jomashop have a fantastic clearance section where you can discover products that you’ll love, without having to worry about spending too much. Whether it’s a pair of Burberry white jeans for that classic and clean look, Saint Lauren grey unisex sunglasses so you can sunbathe in style, or a pair of Adidas running sneakers to support your feet in a fashionable way, head to the clearance section now where you could get up to 70% off!

Gifts:

Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday, or you fancy treating your nearest and dearest to a little something, make sure to check out the Jomashop gift section. When you shop their gifting section, you can find an abundance of luxury products at fantastic discounted prices. From signature fragrances and Gucci sunglasses to Khaki Field watches and Michael Jors canvas wallets, you’re sure to find something that your special someone will love, and save money while you do.

