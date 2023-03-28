FAQs

Does Pandora offer free shipping? Pandora offers free shipping under certain conditions. If your order totals at least $75, you qualify for free standard shipping which estimates a 2-4 business day delivery timeframe. If your order is under $75, you will be charged $6.95 for standard shipping. If you don’t have to wait, you can pay extra for expedited delivery.

Does Pandora have free returns? Pandora offers free returns for orders placed on the web store. As long as the item is in unused condition with the original packaging, it should be eligible for a return. Customers have 30 days to submit their return. If you live near a Pandora store, you can also bring the return back in person.

Does Pandora do student discounts? Pandora has a student discount program that saves students a little extra on their orders. Verified students are eligible for a discount of up to 10%. You’ve got two options for verifying your status as a student—ID.me and Student Beans.

Does Pandora have a newsletter? Pandora has a newsletter that customers can sign up for. This is an excellent way to stay up to date on upcoming sales, promos, and sometimes find exclusive deals. It’s free to join and you can opt out of the subscription at any time. To sign up, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Pandora homepage.

How often does Pandora have sales? Pandora has sales off and on throughout the year. Sometimes you’ll find sales around the holiday seasons. Signing up for the newsletter or following Pandora on social media is the best way to keep an eye out for sales. Joining Pandora Club will also grant you access to exclusive promos and sales.

Hints and tips

Pandora has plenty to choose from both in the variety of products and price. While they have a good choice of affordable jewelry, there’s no need to spend more than you have to. Before you complete your next purchase at Pandora, keep these tips and tricks and mind to save a little. We’ve got tips for both regular customers as well as occasional shoppers.

Wait for a Sale: If you can’t find a promo code to use, you can always wait for a good sale to pop up. These occur on and off throughout the year, typically around holidays. It’s not always easy to predict a sale at Pandora so we recommend signing up for the newsletter. This will keep you informed of upcoming sales.

Sign Up for the Newsletter: Signing up for the Pandora newsletter is one of the best ways to keep up with sales, deals, and promos. Sometimes you’ll even come across exclusive offers. The newsletter is free to sign up for and you can always opt out of the subscription at any time. To sign up, enter your email address into the signup form at the bottom of the Pandora homepage.

Follow Pandora on Social Media: If you don’t want to deal with email notifications from the newsletter, you could always follow Pandora on social media. This will help you keep an eye out for deals, sales, new products, and special promos. Pandora has social media profiles across multiple platforms. To find Pandora on social media, visit the homepage and scroll to the bottom to find a list of available platforms.

Join Pandora Club: Regular customers at Pandora should consider signing up for Pandora Club. This is a free program anyone can sign up for. It provides members with access to exclusive events, early sales, and special offers. Pandora Club members also are among the first to hear about new product releases. To sign up for Pandora Club, visit the Pandora Club sign up page (opens in new tab) on the website.

How to use your Pandora coupon code

The Pandora web store accepts promo codes for online orders. You can find promo codes around online but the best place to snag one is here on this page at Marie Claire. Promo codes typically have terms that determine what products they can be used for and a date range for validity. Make sure the promo code you want to use is valid before you try to apply it to your order

Add the product or products you want to the cart, referred to as a bag at Pandora. Open the cart, or bag. Click "Checkout" to go to the checkout screen. On the right-hand side of the checkout screen, look for "Coupon Code or ID.me" and click Add. Enter the promo code into the field. Click "Apply" to apply the promo code to your order. If it's valid, it will be applied to your purchase. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from Pandora

Pandora shines as a leading force in the jewelry market and we’re definitely big fans of the jewelry they produce. Although Pandora has a big collection of necklaces, bracelets, and rings, what we typically find ourselves recommending the most often is their lovely selection of adorable charms.