FAQs

Can I get a free shipping code at Boscov’s? When you sign up for a Boscov’s online account, you’ll get free standard shipping on orders of $49 or more. Without an account, free shipping is available for orders of $99 or more. If your order is less than this, you can always check here for a free shipping promo code.

How do I get a Boscov’s 20% off coupon? You can find specific discounts such as 20% off promo codes and coupons on this page. We regularly update this page with the latest sales and discounts. Previous discounts have included 20% off all comforters in the home sale. There has also been a 20% off code for selected boots, shoes, and cold-weather footwear.

Can I get an existing customer promo code at Boscov’s? Yes. If you’ve already shopped at Boscov’s, you can still save on your order. You can use free shipping on orders over $49, end-of-season sales, or the Boscov’s rewards program to save. One of the simplest ways you can save is by using one of our promo codes on this page.

When are Boscov’s sales and clearance events? Boscov’s usually has sales events throughout the year. You can shop their Clearance section at any time for discounts on your orders. However, some of the best times to shop for savings are during seasonal sales such as Black Friday. Last year, the brand offered up to 75% off selected apparel.

What is the returns policy at Boscov’s? Boscov’s has free returns for most products within 90 days of the order date. Your items will need to be returned in their original condition and packaging. Selected items such as jewelry or sofas have different return periods. Make sure to check the ‘Returns Policy’ on the Boscov’s page before purchasing.

Hints and tips

Economical Shipping

Are you looking for a way to cut costs on shipping? When you shop at Boscov’s, you can get free shipping for orders of $49 or over. This should be automatically added to your order at the checkout. However, it’s always best to double-check your order total. For all other orders, there is a flat standard shipping charge of $9.95 per order. If you’re looking to upgrade your home or wardrobe, reaching the $49 minimum order total could save you $9.95 for shipping. Standard shipping orders are usually processed within 2-4 business days and will be delivered by the date shown at the checkout. It’s worth noting that Boscov’s does not currently ship to Alaska or Hawaii. You can also get free curbside pickup with every order too if you’re happy to pick up your order.

Browse Bozcov’s Sales

If you’re hoping to find the top deals at Boscov’s, then it’s always a good idea to browse their sales. You can shop for some of the best brands and high-quality products at even more affordable prices with the sale events. We’ve seen price drops in their sale section of up to 50% off before. To find the sale section, simply hover over ‘Shop by department’ and click ‘Clearance’. You can then shop a range of sale items, from clothing to home. For some of the best discounts, make sure to shop the ‘end-of-season’ sales too which have seasonal products and clothing at reduced prices.

Join the Email List

When shopping at Boscov’s, you can save money by signing up for their mailing list. Simply visit the homepage and scroll down to the ‘Sign Up for Email’ box, where you can enter your preferred email address. Boscov’s will send you the latest sales news and promotions. You’ll also be kept up to date on their new products and brand news. Unfortunately, they do not have a sign-up offer at this time. However, you can still save on your orders by signing up for sale news or checking our page for Boscov’s promo codes.

Military Discounts

Are you in the military or a veteran? Verify your military work status with Boscov’s for a military discount on your order. Boscov’s gives a military discount of up to 15% off and allows you to use this even during sales. To access this discount, you will need to confirm your work status by completing their online form. This form is on their ‘Military Discount’ page, which you can go to by clicking on our relevant coupon code. Once you have completed the form, you’ll then be able to access your military discount. This discount is valid for one year before you will need to re-confirm it.

Sign Up for Boscov’s Rewards

If you shop at Boscov’s regularly, it might be worth signing up for a Boscov’s credit card. By signing up for a Boscov’s credit card, you’ll automatically be able to join their rewards program where you can earn points on your orders. Once you’ve signed up for the credit card, you’ll also receive 15% off your first order. However, you will need to use this coupon code within 30 days of opening your account. You can earn 2 points for every $1 spent at Boscov’s, with extra points for fragrances and cosmetics. When you reach 500 points, you’ll be sent a $5 B Rewarded Certificate to use on future purchases. For more information on the rewards program, visit Boscov’s Credit Card page on their website.

Free Gift Promotions

Occasionally, there will be free gift promotions at Boscov’s. Make sure to visit their homepage for the latest promotions like this. You can also check this page as we update it regularly with the best savings. Previous free gift promotions have included a free Estee Lauder face cream when you spend $85 or more. These free gifts have an approximate value of $81-$133. If you’re a fan of Estee Lauder, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for other promotions like this.

How to Use Your Boscov's Promo Code