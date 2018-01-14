The Google Arts and Culture Face-Match That’s Taking Over Your Instagram
And how to use it.
There's one activity that's been keeping everyone busy this weekend, and that's taking a selfie with the Google Arts and Culture Face-Match app. The magical app takes your photo, and then finds your museum doppelgänger, and the results range from spooky to downright hilarious.
The app first launched in 2016, letting users browse art from more than a thousand museums. But the newly introduced Face-Match feature is already proving to be a big hit on social media, with users readily sharing their results. All you need to do is download the Google Arts and Culture app, and take photo of yourself. Unfortunately, you can't upload your hottest selfie, but have to take a new photo for it to work. After you've posed, the app will match your face to a famous artwork somewhere in the world.
In case you need convincing that you should try the Google Arts and Culture Face-Match app immediately, here are some of the most brilliant results that social media has to offer:
1. That smile.
Hahahahah too good not to share. Is your face hanging in a museum somewhere? Download Google’s Arts & Culture app and find your match!! pic.twitter.com/c0KcU952ijJanuary 14, 2018
2. The time traveler.
3. The confidence boost.
Nothing like a little self esteem boost from google arts and culture on a Saturday night pic.twitter.com/hYYtdNN308January 14, 2018
4. Making your friends do it.
Made @JoshTarpleyVA take a selfie with google’s arts & culture face match and it did NOT disappoint. pic.twitter.com/4PeoQOwJUyJanuary 14, 2018
5. Not everyone likes the result.
I need to see everyone’s results from the Google Arts and Culture app right now because I just got historical scholarly confirmation that I’m gross pic.twitter.com/oHLXC39IiUJanuary 14, 2018
6. Nailed it.
i did that google arts and culture thing and it nailed it pic.twitter.com/h5XRaMIojNJanuary 13, 2018
7. It's addictive.
I can’t stop with the Google Arts and Culture App! pic.twitter.com/NzpM2tHajdJanuary 14, 2018
8. When the app wins.
I tried messing with the google arts and culture app and it owned me incredibly hard pic.twitter.com/aF9qAlLZOaJanuary 13, 2018
9. Feeling so great.
Aw thanks google, you’re always there to make me feel good about myself. #GoogleArtsandCulture pic.twitter.com/U3nvyQrQPgJanuary 14, 2018
10. Who do I sue?
This is extremely unfair pic.twitter.com/klVTtd6fh7January 13, 2018
11. In another lifetime...
A post shared by Avren Keating (@mx_ctrl)
A photo posted by on
12. Using a cat as a hat.
13. When the likeness is uncanny.
14. No cats allowed.
A post shared by Kristin (@rubiconrunner)
A photo posted by on
15. A head on a stick.
A post shared by BoyWonder (@boywonderrocks)
A photo posted by on
16. "I am art."
A post shared by Lauren Schwein (@laurenschwein)
A photo posted by on
17. Separated at birth.
A post shared by Amber Lauletta Enriquez (@amriquez)
A photo posted by on
18. It's all in the eyes.
A post shared by Catharine Robertson (@catharinerobertson)
A photo posted by on
19. Stop rolling your eyes... it's pretty accurate.
20. What happened?
A photo posted by on
21. Gilmore Girls as art.
A post shared by Jeff Schram (@jeffschram)
A photo posted by on
-
25 Curly Hair Products for Every Hair Type
Say it with me: My curls will thrive this year.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
The 2021 Halloween Costume Trends You'll See Everywhere
Our favorite ideas from WandaVision, Cruella, and more.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
How to Use a Jade Roller, and Why You Should Be
You spin me right round, baby, right round.
By Maya Allen •
-
10 Good(ish) Things That Happened in 2020
Bid farewell to this dumpster fire of a year by focusing on these small moments of joy.
By Bess Kalb •
-
The 33 Best New Podcasts of 2020 (So Far)
Never endure a boring car journey again.
By Bianca Rodriguez •
-
Watch 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast Play How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?
One star used to trick-or-treat at Michael Jordan's house!
By Sally Holmes •
-
Hot New Trend Alert: Poisoning Your Son’s Wife
This is the last thing we need right now.
By Cady Drell •
-
The 17 Best Movies on HBO Go to Watch Right Now
Never Been Kissed! Crazy Rich Asians! Mean Girls!
By Marie Claire •
-
The Best Comedy Podcasts to Listen To
Like going to a comedy show...on your commute.
By Katherine J Igoe •
-
The Hot Priest In 'Fleabag' Makes Me Weak at the Knees
Andrew Scott's priest is more than just forbidden fruit in the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's genius dark comedy.
By Dana Schwartz •
-
Raccoons and Possums Are the Internet's New Favorite Animals
I'm very here for this trend.
By Cady Drell •