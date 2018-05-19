Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Carriage Ride Through Windsor Is a Love Fest

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married (YAY), and with every royal marriage comes a romantic royal carriage procession. And you better believe Meghan and Harry's was iconic—but how did it compare to William and Kate's before them?

For starters, Meghan and Harry went for a ride in the Ascot Landau.

"The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits," Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter.

"There will be one horse-drawn carriage in the Carriage Procession from St. George's Chapel, which will take the newly married couple through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk."



How sweet do they look riding through the streets together? They looks so happy and so in love! Here's Will and Kate at their wedding carriage procession in 2011, followed by a sweet ride in an Aston Martin. They, too, look very much in love, but a little more professional—William will be King one day, so it makes sense that they would be.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

