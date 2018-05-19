Today's Top Stories
1
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
Royal Wedding meghan markle duchess catherine dress
2
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
3
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
4
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
royal wedding meghan markle prince harry
5
Meghan Markle Is the Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Carriage Ride Through Windsor Is a Love Fest

They're allowed to be a little less buttoned-up than William and Kate.

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married (YAY), and with every royal marriage comes a romantic royal carriage procession. And you better believe Meghan and Harry's was iconic—but how did it compare to William and Kate's before them?

For starters, Meghan and Harry went for a ride in the Ascot Landau.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits," Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter.

"There will be one horse-drawn carriage in the Carriage Procession from St. George's Chapel, which will take the newly married couple through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk."

How sweet do they look riding through the streets together? They looks so happy and so in love! Here's Will and Kate at their wedding carriage procession in 2011, followed by a sweet ride in an Aston Martin. They, too, look very much in love, but a little more professional—William will be King one day, so it makes sense that they would be.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle Wore White Pumps to Her Wedding
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Elton John Performed at the Royal Wedding Luncheon
Meghan Markle's Insane Hair Evolution Since 2006
What Does Meghan Markle's Tiara Look Like?
princess diana tribute royal wedding How Harry and Meghan Honored Princess Diana
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
This Is Meghan Markle's Wedding Nail Polish
Meghan Markle Is Giving Us Major Audrey Hepburn
first kiss royal wedding meghan markle prince harry
See Every Single Picture from the Royal Wedding