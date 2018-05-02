This Is How We'll First See Prince Harry and Meghan as a Married Couple

With the royal wedding less than three weeks away, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finalizing the details for their big day. Today, Kensington Palace announced the carriage the couple chose for their procession through Windsor town immediately following the ceremony: the Ascot Landau. The wedding procession is the first time the public will get a glimpse at the lovebirds as husband and wife.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town after their wedding on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/uR9bKgqmiX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

"The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits," Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter. "There will be one horse-drawn carriage in the Carriage Procession from St. George's Chapel, which will take the newly married couple through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk."



Take a closer look at the couple's wedding carriage:

Kensington Palace also shared exactly which horses will pull the carriage, which is kind of adorable. "Storm and Tyrone, father and son, are two of the Windsor Grey Horses who will pull the Ascot Landau carriage on the wedding day," the palace tweeted.

Storm and Tyrone, father and son, are two of the Windsor Grey Horses who will pull the Ascot Landau carriage on the wedding day. pic.twitter.com/d8JwbBA6UV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

The carriage choice marks another departure from tradition for Harry and Meghan, who opted not to use the same carriage that both Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Princess Diana rode in on their wedding days.

Both Will and Kate and Charles and Diana made their first rides as married couples in an open-topped State Landau.



This won't be Harry's first time riding in an Ascot Landau during a royal wedding procession. The soon-t0-be groom rode in the same kind of carriage in Will and Kate's wedding processional in 2011.

