This Is the Major Difference Between Meghan Markle's and Kate Middleton's Wedding Dresses

Alas! We finally get to see Meghan Markle in her gorgeous wedding gown. She wore a stunning three-quarter sleeve piece by Claire Wright Keller for Givenchy. MarieClaire.com's royal wedding expert and bridal designer Caroline Castigliano originally predicted Markle would wear a long-sleeve, v-neck lace gown like the one below, which would have been rather similar to Kate's.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Caroline Castigliano

Instead, Markle's double bonded silk cady gown had a sleek boatneck, not a bit of lace save for the trim of her extra-long veil, in a relatively minimal and traditional design. The dress only has six seams, impeccably placed; the underskirt is cushioned in triple silk organza. "The veil is in silk tulle with embroidery of flowers that represent the commonwealth," says Castigliano. Markle's silk tulle veil is 16.4042 meters long—much longer than Middleton's—although similarly fashioned from hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

Experts say Princess Margaret's dress also didn't have any lace, so there is some royal precedent for this choice.



Caroline Castigliano

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kate Middleton wore a long-sleeve embroidered lace gown by Alexander McQueen accompanied by a Cartier Halo tiara. Middleton went for a gentle v-neck design, whereas Markle's is a straight across the collarbone boatneck cut.

Caroline Castigliano

meghan markle wedding dress

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Markle wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which was made in 1932, with the center diamond sourced from 1893.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Neither woman wore a necklace, and both wore earrings, though Middleton's were dangly and Markle's were Cartier studs. Markle also wore a Cartier bracelet; Kate did not.

Either way, both look incredibly stunning.

Getty Images

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.