Today's Top Stories
1
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
2
This Summer's Must-Read: 'The Favorite Sister'
Emilia-clarke-cannes
3
The Best Looks From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
4
The 5 Best No-Streak Self-Tanners
Shannon Woodward
5
Shannon Woodward Has Her Own 'Westworld' Theories

Backstreet Boys Just Released Their First New Song in Five Years

Take me back to the '90s!

Getty Images

Backstreet's back...Alright! But really, BSB is back with a new single called "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," not to be confused with another very popular Elton John song with the same title. The music video just dropped yesterday, and already we feel like we've time warped back into the '90s.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The boy band just celebrated 25 years together in April, and have since announced they are planning to release a new album sometime this year—the date or album title has not yet been confirmed.

It's been a whole five years since we've heard anything new from the boys. Their last album In a World Like This came out in 2013. Bandmate Kevin Richardson raved about how much he loves this song. “The minute we heard this song, we knew it was special,” Richardson said in a statement. “I geeked out over the piano and synths. When that groove drops on the second verse, COME ON. Great verse, hook, and melodies. Just makes you wanna listen over and over again.”

And trust us, you probably will have this song on repeat all summer long. Listen, below, and get pumped about more Backstreet Boys tunes coming soon!

Related Story
Gigi Hadid Performs with Backstreet Boys

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
So, Who Will Walk Meghan Down the Aisle Now?
What Food Will Be at Harry and Meghan's Wedding?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Can You Pass the British Citizenship Test?
Do Your Favorite Celebrities Hear Yanny or Laurel?
Who Are Meghan and Harry's Bridesmaids & Page Boys
This Summer's Must-Read: 'The Favorite Sister'
Meghan Markle's Dad Is Having Heart Surgery
Meghan's Dad Changed His Mind About the Wedding
Meghan's Half-Sister Wants Her Dad at the Wedding
Meghan's Dad Won't Be Walking Her Down the Aisle