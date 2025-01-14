Why Heidi Montag's 2010 Album 'Superficial' Is Having a Celeb-Fueled Revival in 2025

Fans of The Hills will remember the drama that went down when Heidi Montag started dating Spencer Pratt. An enduring feud between Montag and her former best friend, Lauren Conrad, ensued, leading the latter to utter the haunting phrase, "I want to forgive you and I want to forget you." But it seems as though Montag is finally feeling a sense of justice—when it comes to her music career, anyway.

Montag dreamed of making the leap from reality star to pop star, and released her first album, Superficial, in 2010. While the record featured some undeniable bangers, it failed to make a dent in the charts. However, a plethora of unexpected celebrities have thrown their weight behind the album 15 years after its release for the sweetest reason.

Montag and Pratt lost their home in the Palisades fire, as wildfires spread across Los Angeles in early January. The couple documented the devastating loss on social media. In response, fellow celebs and the couple's fans started downloading Superficial in solidarity.

Pratt shared a TikTok regarding Superficial's sudden and belated success, after fans purchased the album in droves, sending it to number one on iTunes. "We spent all of our money on this album, Superficial," Pratt explained (via The Independent). He continued, "We weren't trying to be reality stars; we were like, 'We are gonna make Heidi a pop star.' We were a team. Every night when you thought we were watching The Hills, we were in the recording studio working with the best."

Unfortunately, Superficial was a failure upon its initial release in January 2010, selling fewer than 1000 copies, according to reports. In the years since, Montag's music has found a cult following, but it took until 2025 for the record to reach a wider audience.

Pratt explained on TikTok, "Every dollar we made from The Hills we put into this album, Superficial. And for it to freakin' finally get number one in America, 15 years after." He continued, "Do you know how many times we've cried and how much regret we've had about spending all of our money and investing it and believing in Heidi's music, even though we knew it was so good, and for it to finally come out and be a f--king hit."

Montag's husband was visibly emotional during the TikTok, and started crying, while noting that the album's delayed success "feels so good."

A ton of celebrities publicly supported Montag's music, and aided in the record hitting number one on iTunes in multiple countries around the world.

Emily Ratajkowski posted a clip from the album, and wrote on TikTok, "Didn't expect this Heidi Montag song to be the soundtrack to the 2025 apocalypse but you know what f--k yeah." Paris Hilton also celebrated the record's success, congratulating Montag with a comment on an Instagram post.

Kelley Heyer, who created the viral dance to Charli XCX's "Apple," posted a tutorial for a new piece of choreo set to Montag's song "I'll Do It." And even Diplo got in on the action.

Basically, Superficial has finally blown up. It only took 15 years, but Montag's success is long overdue. And, yes, the album has been on rotation in my house for years, but I'd like to recommend the inimitable deep cut, "Party Is Wherever I Am." You're welcome.