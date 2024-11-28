There are biopics —and then, there are musician biopics. Based on the sheer amount of biographical films about real artists, it's basically a subgenre; we just can't get enough of seeing our favorite actors transform into our favorite artists and learning the stories behind the music. (Seriously, in the past year alone, we've gotten biopics on Bob Marley and Amy Winehouse, with the Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown still to come, and the Michael Jackson film Michael is due out next year.)

Not all are great—see the satire Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story for how cliched they can be—but many have led to some of the most transformative performances. The best musician biopics not only celebrate rock, pop, hip-hop, and R&B legends' work but reveal what led to their rise, insight into their interior world, and, at times, their inevitable fall.

While some serve as a visual representation of an artist’s musical catalog, à la Rocketman or I’m Not There, others, like Prince’s Purple Rain or Bette Midler’s The Rose, can be the catalyst for an artist’s next big hit. (How sad would the world be without the 8-Mile-spawned “Lose Yourself” to make us lose our damn minds every time we hear those opening guitar notes?) And, since musical biopics require some of the highest skills an actor can possess—they do have some musical talent of their own, or at the very least, be able to seamlessly fake it—the level of talent seen in these pictures is often top notch. Oscar-worthy, even!

Below, find the very best musician biopics of all time, ranging from old-school picks to recent hits and how to watch them.

'8 Mile' (2022)

Taking a page out of Prince’s book, Eminem unexpectedly took a starring role in the semi-autobiographical flick 8 Mile, which examines the rapper’s origins as a struggling blue-collar worker ahead of his time in the spotlight. Like Purple Rain, 8 Mile took plenty of liberties with Eminem's storyline: The singer was a cook before being discovered by Dr. Dre, not a factory worker, and his character B-Rabbit’s relationship with Alex (Brittany Murphy) was purely fictional. And much like Purple Rain, while the resulting film was decent enough, earning it two thumbs up from Roger Ebert and Richard Roeper (among other critics), this one was all about the music. Its pièce de résistance, “Lose Yourself,” which begins to play after B-Rabbit wins all three rounds of an epic rap battle against his rival Papa Doc (Anthony Mackie), not only won an Oscar, it became one of his most streamed songs ever, racking up more than 2.3 million spins on Spotify alone.

'Back to Black' (2024)

Back to Black was a controversial film right out of the gate: The trailer alone had fans divided, with some calling for the singer, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, to be left in peace, and others excited to see her get her due on the big screen. The Amy Winehouse estate was on board, however, and gave the film and its star, Marisa Abela, their stamp of approval. No matter which camp you fall into, you can’t deny that the hair, makeup, and vocals behind this one are on point—especially considering that Abela had never sung a note before joining the film. “I think if I stopped to really let fear in, it would have become overwhelming,” she later told ABC . “It was only sort of once we finished filming, and I started talking to people about it, that I realized I'd sort of done kind of a mad thing taking this on." We’ll say!

'Bob Marley: One Love' (2024)

Newly released in 2024, One Love tells the story of reggae singer Bob Marley, whose songs of unity spread a message of peace not only throughout his native country of Jamaica but the world. The film had tons of support from Marley’s family—his son Ziggy, daughter Cedella and wife Rita were all producers, while Ziggy’s wife Orly was an executive producer—and Ziggy told PEOPLE that it served to uphold his dad's message of love. “The message in the movie is unity. That’s what the movie stands for,” he said. Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who learned to sing for the film, isn’t too shabby, either. As Ziggy said: “There’s moments in there where we’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s just like Daddy.’”

'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

Named after one of Queen’s biggest hits, Bohemian Rhapsody cleaned house at both the box office (it's the highest-grossing biopic of all-time, per Billboard) and the 2019 Oscars , taking home wins for four of its five nominations—including a coveted Best Actor award for Rami Malek. Malek showcased some serious commitment for his turn as the band’s frontman Freddie Mercury. He took up singing and piano lessons , worked with a dialect coach, and donned fake teeth to recreate the musician’s trademark overbite. Though the film traverses the events of over a decade, from Mercury’s first flirtation with the band to the recording of their most iconic albums, it’s Malek’s recreation of Mercury’s iconic Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium that truly stands out.

'The Buddy Holly Story' (1978)

Gary Busey may get the credit for performing every song in this 1978 biopic about the ‘50s rock legend, but according to the actor, he actually had a little help. Busey told Rolling Stone that he channeled the spirit of Holly, who died in a plane crash alongside Ritchie Valens, and "The Big Bopper" J. P. Richardson, in 1959 while singing and playing guitar live in the film. (No wonder he got an Oscar nom!) The movie, which follows the songwriter’s meteoric rise to fame ahead of his untimely death, also went over well with fans—it’s got a coveted 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

'The Dirt' (2019)

The Dirt is raunchy, ridiculous, and rude, just like the band (and the collective autobiography) that inspired it. While it’s not a critical darling, this comedic retelling of the group’s wilder days is one Mötley Crüe fans will appreciate. There are somber moments—namely when lead singer Vince Neil (Daniel Webber)'s 4-year-old daughter dies from cancer—but there are plenty of laughs from Iwan Rheon, who stars as the group’s satirical (former) guitarist, Mick Mars, and Machine Gun Kelly, who plays its notorious drummer Tommy Lee.

'The Doors' (1991)

Not just anyone could play a personality as big as The Doors’ Jim Morrison. It took acting heavyweight Val Kilmer to fill his leather boots, with Meg Ryan in a supporting role as his longtime girlfriend, Pamela Courson. Kilmer, who sang live in the film, reportedly immersed himself in the role so deeply, he needed therapy to shake his character once the whole thing was over. According to The Doors’ producer Paul Rothchild, who spoke to The Washington Post , Kilmer’s efforts paid off: Morrison’s bandmates couldn't recognize when the actor was singing or when it was their late colleague. “I randomly switched Val and Jim and they guessed wrong 80 percent of the time,” he said.

'Dreamgirls' (2006)

2006’s Dreamgirls takes plenty of liberties with the story of the all-girl soul group The Supremes. Repackaged as The Dreamettes/The Dreams for the big screen, the film sees a young Diana Ross Deena Jones (played by none other than Beyoncé) taking over for Florence Ballard Effie White (Jennifer Hudson) as the group’s lead singer. The tunes are closer to a Broadway musical than anything the Supremes released (which makes sense, given the movie-musical's Broadway roots) and the film’s “Motown” execs are a far cry from the pioneers musicians like Smokey Robinson, who took issue with the film, knew in real life, but the fashion is on point. Given the cast, the singing is, too: It even earned Hudson an Academy Award.

'Elvis' (2022)

Elvis is not your typical biopic. In true Baz Luhrmann fashion, the story of the rock ‘n’ roll singer and his relationship with his controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), is told through narration, flashy colors, and theatrical editing. While the story is certainly interesting, what's more intriguing is how actor Austin Butler took on the younger King’s vocals and nailed them. (Don’t believe he’s singing? Check out the screen test !) Butler’s voice was also mixed with Presley’s to portray the singer in his later years, and the result was convincing enough to earn him an Oscar nod and the approval of Presley’s wife and daughter.

'Girl You Know It’s True' (2023)

Anyone who grew up in the ‘90s is likely familiar with the cautionary tale of Milli Vanilli, a.k.a. the German R&B duo who shot to fame with their good looks, killer style, and absolute bops. (Never mind the fact that they didn’t sing them.) The 2023 biopic named after their biggest hit deconstructs how members Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan were coerced by their producer, Frank Farian, to go along with the lip-synching scheme that won—and subsequently lost—them a Grammy—and legions of fans.

'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' (2022)

Whitney Houston’s producer and mentor, Clive Davis, was a producer for this 2023 biopic, lending it some authenticity. The film aimed to answer some of the most unresolved questions about the late pop star in the wake of her death, peeling back the complexities behind her marriage, her drug use, and her partnership with Davis. While critical reviews were mixed, fans loved seeing a more human portrayal of the larger-than-life singer, whose raw vocal talent is featured throughout the film. Lead Naomi Ackie underwent six months of vocal training to emulate Houston’s singing style, but Davis and co. decided that Whit’s voice was too iconic to attempt to recreate. (Truth.)

'I'm Not There' (2007)

It’s not uncommon to see an older and younger actor take on the same character at different stages of their life. However, I’m Not There, the 2017 biopic about Bob Dylan, took the concept to the extreme. No less than six (!) different actors took on the tambourine man through their original characters, each representing a different chapter and persona of Dylan’s musical journey. Naturally, each has different tunes from his lengthy catalog to support their story. While all are enjoyable, Cate Blanchett steals the show, nabbing an Academy Award nomination for her turn as the iconic folk singer.

'La Bamba' (1987)

If ever you needed proof that your whole life could change in a year, look no further than this ‘80s movie, which chronicles musician Richard Steven Valenzuela's transition from a poor high school student working on his family’s farm to overnight radio sensation Ritchie Valens. Tragically, Valens, who enjoyed a short-lived stint at the top of the charts, was aboard Holly's plane when it crashed in December 1959, killing everyone on board. Valens was just 17-years-old at the time of his death. Film lead Lou Diamond Phillips lip-synched in his role as the late teen, but the actor had audiences fooled, helping to make the film a bonafide hit. In 2017, it was selected for addition to the National Film Registry for its “cultural, historic and/or aesthetic importance."

'Last Days' (2005)

It’s impossible not to see Kurt Cobain in Michael Pitt's Last Days character Blake, a depressed musician struggling to cope with the complexities of fame. Despite director Gus Van Sant’s claims that Last Days is "a fictional thing” that’s “not supposed to explain literally Kurt’s last days,” Blake, like Cobain, escapes from rehab before dying by suicide and spends his last hours on Earth alone.

'Love & Mercy' (2014)

If you’re looking for a biopic that’s more fact than fiction, The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson says Love & Mercy fits the bill. “It was very factual,” he told Vulture of the flick about his life. Considering that his wife, Melinda Ledbetter, had a hand in its casting, its accuracy isn’t surprising. What is surprising is how raw the film is, showing Wilson as his most vulnerable while dealing with a declining state of mental health and a healthy drug dependency. John Cusack and Paul Dano star, alternating in their leading roles as the musical genius, as the film bounces back and forth between past and present.

'Purple Rain' (1984)

Prince’s Purple Rain was unique in that the Purple One himself led his own semi-autobiographical film. As legend has it , Prince had the idea for the project and was so set on making it happen that he refused to re-sign with his management without a movie deal. Though studio heads were skeptical, the Grammy winner knocked it out of their park as The Kid, a tortured musician who struggles with his ego and tumultuous home life before finding professional success. Not only was the movie a box office smash, but the accompanying soundtrack was Prince’s first album to reach No. 1 and spawned some of the biggest songs of the musician’s career , including “When Doves Cry,” “Purple Rain,” and “Let’s Go Crazy.”

'Ray' (2004)

Jamie Foxx won an Oscar for portraying blind soul musician Ray Charles in Ray. Overcoming poverty and tragedy after the early death of his younger brother George to become one of the world’s greatest artists, Charles remained a relevant figure in music until his death in June 2004. His biopic largely focuses on his rise to fame and the subsequent struggles he faced with drugs and interpersonal relationships. Between his vocals, which are maintained throughout the film for accuracy, and Foxx’s piano playing, which Charles himself once complimented , this one’s also a treat for the ears.

'Respect' (2021)

15 years after making her big screen debut in Dreamgirls, Jennifer Hudson played the Queen of Soul in the 2021 biopic, Respect. Handpicked by Aretha Franklin herself, Hudson did the vocals justice. She also learned to play piano for the part. While the film touches on some of the trauma that shaped Franklin’s life, including her mother’s death when she was 10, a pregnancy at age 12, and a less-than-tender relationship with her husband Ted White, much of the film’s focus remains on Franklin’s music—which is exactly what the music legend intended.

'Rock Star' (2001)

Rock Star may largely be a work of fiction, but its premise is straight out of a (true) rock ‘n’ roll fairytale. Its lead character, Izzy Cole (Mark Wahlberg), lives, breathes, and sleeps his favorite band Steel Dragon—he even sings in a Steel Dragon tribute band. When the group’s lead singer is fired, Izzy is plucked from obscurity to fill the spot—which is basically exactly what happened to Tim “Ripper” Owens, when he was chosen from about a gazillion hopefuls to be the new lead singer of Judas Priest following Rob Halford’s 1992 exit. Though the similarities to Owens’ story end there—Owens left Judas Priest after 11 years and Halford returned—it’s a wildly entertaining watch that also stars Jen Aniston.

'Rocketman' (2019)

If you’re seeking out a musician biopic, there’s a good chance you’re a music buff, and Rocketman honors that fact. The story of English rock star Elton John is told through the musician’s catalog, with tracks like “Tiny Dancer,” “Your Song,” and “I’m Still Standing” marking off the major milestones of his life. As an executive producer on the film, John was happy with how it turned out, saying of lead actor Taron Egerton, “When I look at him singing and I look at him acting, I'm not looking at Taron Egerton. I'm looking at me. And that's what moves me—this is me.” Added John: “It’s the movie I wanted to make.”

'The Rose' (1979)

Any film in which we see Bette Midler show off her God-given vocal talents is bound to be worthwhile, but The Rose, in which she plays a character loosely based on Janis Joplin, is particularly compelling. No Joplin tunes appear in the movie, since the singer’s family reportedly declined to give filmmakers the rights to her story—though the rock star was undoubtedly its inspiration, and many parallels exist between the late rock star and Midler’s Rose. This one racked up four Oscar noms, including a Best Actress nod for Midler in her debut on-screen acting role.

'The Runaways' (2010)

Take five teenage girls with dreams of becoming the next Bowie and you’ve got the makings of The Runaways. Though director and writer Floria Sigismondi made it clear that her aim in telling the story of the real-life girl group made up of Joan Jett (Kristen Stewart), Cherie Currie (Dakota Fanning), Lita Ford (Scout Taylor-Compton), Sandy West (Stella Maeve), and Jackie Fox (Alia Shawkat), was to create “ a coming-of-age story and not a biopic ,” the film still borrows heavily from the girls’ experiences on the road. Currie’s point of view, in particular, is somewhat well-documented, thanks to the material that Sigismondi pulled from the singer’s autobiography, Neon Angel: A Memoir of a Runaway. Jett, meanwhile, served as an executive producer on the film . It should be noted, however, that much of the band’s darker experiences were purposely left out of the script. Explained Currie : They didn't want me to lose my innocence so early in the film."

'Selena' (1997)

Long before we knew her as Jenny from the Block, Jennifer Lopez was making her big screen debut as the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla , in the 1997 biopic Selena. Lopez nailed her breakout role as the Mexican-American singing sensation who was shot and killed at the height of her fame by her fan club's president. The film follows the meteoric rise of Quintanilla’s career and the ups and downs she faced in her personal life, including her elopement with husband Chris Pérez, and the events leading up to her untimely death. More than that, however, it captures her sweet spirit and the ultra-close relationships she shared with her family members.

'Straight Outta Compton' (2015)

A who’s who of hip-hop royalty, Straight Outta Compton explores the rise of the group N.W.A., which kickstarted the careers of Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and Eazy-E. Musical talent is on full display in the flick: The cast, which includes Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., re-recorded the entire Straight Outta Compton album to help them get into character, resulting in a mix of the original vocals and the cast. More than that, however, it shines a spotlight on the cultural relevance of the group, which fought back against the institutional racism and police brutality its members faced while recording their debut release.

'Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart' (2016)

This Lifetime biopic is better than it has any right to be, but that makes sense when considering how involved Toni Braxton and her family were with the project. Toni's 2014 memoir, Unbreak My Heart, served as its basis, and she also contributed to the music, rerecording several of the film’s songs , while her sister Towanda served as the film’s executive producer. Toni told ABC that the film helped her see herself in a new light: "I was stronger than I thought I was,” she said, adding, “I'm pretty proud of myself. I can't deny it."

'Walk the Line' (2005)

2005’s Walk the Line would be captivating even if it wasn’t true, but it’s even better knowing it is. Reportedly based on Johnny Cash’s autobiographies, it follows The Man in Black (Joaquin Phoenix) from his time growing up on a farm in Arkansas, where he lost his older brother Jack to a fatal sawmill injury, to his time on tour with June Carter (Reese Witherspoon). The film doesn’t sugarcoat the messier parts of Cash’s life, like the fact that he and Carter were both married when they fell in love, or his drug addiction. Those ultra-raw moments make you so invested in the characters, though. (Well, that, and how it’s Johnny Cash and June Carter.)

'What's Love Got to Do With It' (1993)

This 1993 flick starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne as Tina and Ike Turner is a tough watch on account of its ultra-disturbing scenes of physical and sexual violence. Even Tina struggled with the subject matter, as she believed the film portrayed her as too much of a “victim.” Still, she praised the acting abilities of the film's leads, who were both nominated for Oscars for their respective roles. Bassett shared Tina's message to her after the "Private Dancer" singer's death. "Her final words to me—for me—were, 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world,'" Bassett wrote via Instagram. Indeed, Tina. Indeed.

