Chappell Roan Wins Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys—And Called Upon Record Labels to Enact Artist Healthcare Reform
The first-time Grammy winner made a powerful speech at the awards show.
While accepting the 2025 Grammy for Best New Artist at the awards show on Sunday, Feb. 2, Chappell Roan used the platform to deliver a powerful message to recording industry executives.
The first-time winner called on the "most powerful people in music" to provide artists with a livable wage and health insurance. She also shared her own experience as a struggling artist before her monumental rise in 2024, following the September 2023 release of her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess.
"I told myself, if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists," she said.
"Because I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor, and when I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt and, like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and could not afford health insurance," the 26-year-old star continued. "It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanized to not have health[care]."
"If my label would have prioritized artist health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to. So, record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you, but do you got us?" she concluded.
During her speech, Roan also thanked her "fellow nominees whose music got me through the past year."
She added, "Thank you all who listened to get me here today, and Dan [Nigro] and Island Records, Amusement Records, my friends and my family, and, above all, my Papa Chappell, who I named myself after."
The Midwest Princess received six Grammy nominations this year, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Good Luck, Babe!," as well as Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.
Other Best New Artist nominees included Benson Boone, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims.
Ahead of the Grammys, Chappell Roan had hinted that any acceptance speech she'd give at the 2025 ceremony would be memorable. During her appearance on A Carpool Karaoke Christmas, which premiered last December, she told host Zane Lowe, "I don’t have a speech yet, but you know me. I’m going to say something controversial. Why not?"
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
-
