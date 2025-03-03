LISA, Doja Cat, and Raye Perform a Glamorous 'James Bond' Tribute at the 2025 Oscars

The pop divas sang renditions of "Live and Let Live," "Diamonds Are Forever," and "Skyfall."

Doja Cat, RAYE, and LISA stand on stage at the 2025 Oscars.
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
The future of the James Bond franchise may be in question, but if there's another installment, we know a batch of Bond Girls ready for action.

The 2025 Oscars included an opulent musical tribute to the long-running James Bond franchise, featuring a montage of legendary songs from the films sung by BLACKPINK's LISA, Doja Cat, and Raye.

The performance at the awards show, held on Sunday, March 2 at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre, began with an appearance from The Substance actress (and former ballerina) Margaret Qualley, dancing in a red satin dress to the movie's theme.

Following the preamble, LISA took to the stage. The White Lotus star gave a rendition of "Live and Let Die" from the 1973 film of the same name, originally performed by Wings and written by Paul and Linda McCartney.

Margaret Qualley dances in a James Bond tribute at the 2025 Oscars.

(Image credit: Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

LISA performs "Live and Let Die" at the 2025 Oscars.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Doja Cat then took to the stage with an impressive performance of the theme from the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever, originally performed by Shirley Bassey. The rapper showed off her vocal range with the sung-through performance, dressed in a naked gown of dripping diamonds.

Doja Cat performs "Diamonds Are Forever" at the 2025 Oscars.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

British singer-songwriter Raye completed the set with a jazzy rendition of "Skyfall," Adele's theme for the 2012 film of the same name starring Daniel Craig. Raye's soulful performance, in which she stood barefoot on stage with only a cabled microphone and the orchestra backing her, called back to her celebrated set at the 2025 Grammys.

RAYE performs "Skyfall" at the 2025 Oscars.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In addition to the Bond tribute, LISA, Doja, and Raye also collaborated on the song "Born Again," released last month. The single from LISA's debut solo album is a disco-tinged empowerment song where the women show a recent ex what he lost.

