LISA, Doja Cat, and Raye Perform a Glamorous 'James Bond' Tribute at the 2025 Oscars
The pop divas sang renditions of "Live and Let Live," "Diamonds Are Forever," and "Skyfall."
The future of the James Bond franchise may be in question, but if there's another installment, we know a batch of Bond Girls ready for action.
The 2025 Oscars included an opulent musical tribute to the long-running James Bond franchise, featuring a montage of legendary songs from the films sung by BLACKPINK's LISA, Doja Cat, and Raye.
The performance at the awards show, held on Sunday, March 2 at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre, began with an appearance from The Substance actress (and former ballerina) Margaret Qualley, dancing in a red satin dress to the movie's theme.
Following the preamble, LISA took to the stage. The White Lotus star gave a rendition of "Live and Let Die" from the 1973 film of the same name, originally performed by Wings and written by Paul and Linda McCartney.
LISA PERFORMING AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/A8i6IaSDicMarch 3, 2025
Doja Cat then took to the stage with an impressive performance of the theme from the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever, originally performed by Shirley Bassey. The rapper showed off her vocal range with the sung-through performance, dressed in a naked gown of dripping diamonds.
Doja Cat covers “Diamonds Are Forever” during the #Oscars Bond Tribute. pic.twitter.com/R4EsBlX6DaMarch 3, 2025
British singer-songwriter Raye completed the set with a jazzy rendition of "Skyfall," Adele's theme for the 2012 film of the same name starring Daniel Craig. Raye's soulful performance, in which she stood barefoot on stage with only a cabled microphone and the orchestra backing her, called back to her celebrated set at the 2025 Grammys.
RAYE performs ‘Skyfall’ during the James Bond tribute at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yST2W2xNqQMarch 3, 2025
In addition to the Bond tribute, LISA, Doja, and Raye also collaborated on the song "Born Again," released last month. The single from LISA's debut solo album is a disco-tinged empowerment song where the women show a recent ex what he lost.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
